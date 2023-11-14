Ouch! Billie Eilish's Take Is SOOO Bad One of Her Own FANS Ratios Varieties Tweet by Calling It Out

Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 14, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Women in aggregate face many issues that men don't have to face: difficulty opening jarred products, many health considerations unique to their sex, not being quite tall enough to reach the highest shelves in their kitchen cupboards, that sort of stuff. But surely the worst thing about being a woman is having to be judged by how you look, something that no man has ever had to deal with ever.

What? You don't think men are never judged by their looks and physique? Well, apparently Billie Eilish does!

The full text reads:

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies,” says Billie Eilish. “If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f--- because we see people for who they are!”

Yes, men are notably cattier than women is what Eilish is choosing to go with here. At this time the post has already received a community note, which read:

It is estimated that roughly 10 million men in the United States alone experience body dysmorphia for the same reasons women do.

Citing an article written by Scott Granet for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

The take is so bad that an apparent fan of Eilish's music (who has under 400 followers) has ratioed Variety's tweet, more than doubling it up: 

Love u Billie but This just isn’t true I’ve seen girls mock guys bodies and obese people all the time cmon now  just blanket statement of “girls don’t do that bc they are nice” is the most ridiculous thing I ever heard her say lol girls can be just as mean as guys especially to one another. I have a sister who was teased and put down by other girls bc of her body. That’s kind of the entire reason a film called “mean girls” exists… bc sometimes, often in high school and when going through puberty girls can be just as mean if not worse than guys.

That aligns with our experience and understanding as well, yes.

Unclear.

Well, they do on TV, so you know...

This isn't of course to say that women don't face judgments about how they look and dress from men, but they also face these judgements from other women as well. In the article itself Eilish makes points about the sexualization of women, especially young women, that may have some merits but even there this is more of an issue with parenting choices and the culture in Hollywood and the music industry. Men have it easier than women in some ways, sure, but in just the same way women have it easier in some ways than men. That's as it is and as it ever was and, most likely, as it ever will be.

Maybe someone should tell Billie Eilish.

***

