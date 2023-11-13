UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here

Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY...
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on November 13, 2023
Tenor.com

Sometimes it can be hard to fill an open job in your business, a fact that's just as true if your business is a non-profit as it is for a for profit. You look and look for the right candidate but, somehow, you can't land on the right person and end up going with someone who really just isn't a logical fit for the job when you think about it.

We have to assume this is what happened across the pond when a charity called Endometriosis South Coast named as their new CEO a person who notably does not have any of the organs upon which one would expect to find abnormal growth of the uterine lining. Meet Steph Richards:

Now to be fair it seems that men can get endometriosis... in exceptionally rare cases. According to a paper published in the journal 'Case Reports in Obstetrics and Gynecology' there have been a grand total of 16 reported cases of men being treated for endometriosis, having been found 'most commonly... attached to the bladder, lower abdominal wall, and inguinal region.' But we can probably all agree that if you're going to be heading an organization that is dedicated to helping people with issues almost universally effecting people with a uterus, having a uterus seems like an important job qualification. 

Given that men are told that they can't have an opinion on abortion because they don't have 'skin in the game' or whatever nonsense they say, you'd think that would be the case here too, right? People had questions, so much so that Endometriosis South Coast ended up locking their replies.

Apparently qualified uterus havers were difficult to come by, yes.

Endometriosis South Coast did later issue a clarification... but they just wanted to point out that the quote on the original tweet wasn't from Steph Richards, it was from someone who actually has a uterus.

Ah, yes, well that clears everything up.

Steph here sounds like a real charmer, huh?

Things begin to become more clear here, don't they?

Here's hoping that the apparent drought in women qualified to do the hard work of being in charge of women's health advocacy groups ends soon in England, it must be awful for things to have come to this.

