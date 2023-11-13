UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here

Sometimes it can be hard to fill an open job in your business, a fact that's just as true if your business is a non-profit as it is for a for profit. You look and look for the right candidate but, somehow, you can't land on the right person and end up going with someone who really just isn't a logical fit for the job when you think about it.

Advertisement

We have to assume this is what happened across the pond when a charity called Endometriosis South Coast named as their new CEO a person who notably does not have any of the organs upon which one would expect to find abnormal growth of the uterine lining. Meet Steph Richards:

We are excited to share with you all that we welcome Steph (@PompeySteph) to the team as our new CEO. Supporting to move forward with our missions as a charity - we are all grateful to have Steph on board. Watch this space for more updates soon 💛#Endometriosis #Adenomyosis pic.twitter.com/iXS4OueVPn — Endometriosis South Coast #WOW winners (@EndoSouthC) November 12, 2023

Now to be fair it seems that men can get endometriosis... in exceptionally rare cases. According to a paper published in the journal 'Case Reports in Obstetrics and Gynecology' there have been a grand total of 16 reported cases of men being treated for endometriosis, having been found 'most commonly... attached to the bladder, lower abdominal wall, and inguinal region.' But we can probably all agree that if you're going to be heading an organization that is dedicated to helping people with issues almost universally effecting people with a uterus, having a uterus seems like an important job qualification.

Given that men are told that they can't have an opinion on abortion because they don't have 'skin in the game' or whatever nonsense they say, you'd think that would be the case here too, right? People had questions, so much so that Endometriosis South Coast ended up locking their replies.

As a woman who suffered with endometriosis for decades, I simply cannot fathom why you’d think this appointment is appropriate. — IDD64 (@IDD64) November 12, 2023

Why pick an old man for something only women understand? — Shropshire Wendy. Guerilla Terf (@SResisters) November 12, 2023

This is a gross insult to Women. Who funds you? — Sarah sticking with the truth (@sarah_owl3) November 12, 2023

No actual women available for the job? — IanG 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@IanGee2023) November 12, 2023

Apparently qualified uterus havers were difficult to come by, yes.

Endometriosis South Coast did later issue a clarification... but they just wanted to point out that the quote on the original tweet wasn't from Steph Richards, it was from someone who actually has a uterus.

Our apologies for the misunderstanding.

This quote is from a person that our charity supports. Not from steph herself.

Steph is a huge advocate for what people on the endo community go through.

This is why they were appointed, not because they have their own endo journey. pic.twitter.com/knKDefeagL — Endometriosis South Coast #WOW winners (@EndoSouthC) November 12, 2023

Ah, yes, well that clears everything up.

Steph here sounds like a real charmer, huh?

For anyone wondering why @EndoSouthC appointed a man who has blocked many women with endometriosis as their new CEO, a couple of months ago their founder @JodieEndoPhD was hobnobbing with celebs because @PompeySteph nominated her for an award



ps - 1.5m views, 147 likes 👀 https://t.co/my3SOb6ART pic.twitter.com/BbBxxWzSGf — Le_Sorelle_Arduino KPSS (@Sorelle_Arduino) November 13, 2023

Advertisement

Things begin to become more clear here, don't they?

Here's hoping that the apparent drought in women qualified to do the hard work of being in charge of women's health advocacy groups ends soon in England, it must be awful for things to have come to this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!