Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into Government Car

Reported this morning, Secret Service agents assigned to protect Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi at her home in Washington D.C. opened fire on unknown individuals who were attempting to break into a government vehicle that was parked in front of her house last night.

Authorities are investigating an agent-involved shooting after possibly three individuals attempted to break into a government car outside the Georgetown home of Pres. Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, according to sources familiar with the situation. https://t.co/fu5uQ5oj2O — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2023

It's of course not a huge surprise that Naomi Biden is afforded Secret Service protection but being reminded of the fact is to be reminded of how much money we spend on the whole family which is always a sad thing. Naomi is 29 years old at this point and is an Associate with Arnold & Porter, a white-shoe law firm that is one of the largest in the world by revenue, so you'd think she could afford to front her own security bills if it's deemed necessary. Oh well.

If it wasn't an important person, it would have just been "reparations". — Fried Eggs on Rice (@div_thought) November 13, 2023

Eric Adams trying to get his stuff back — Michael J. Burgess (@pacificbells) November 13, 2023

That's pretty wild — Nikki H (@NikkiH55090434) November 13, 2023

Of course, many are pointing out that given recent issues with car-related crimes, issues that have come to the point where the Mayor of DC is touting that the city will be issuing residents with trackers so they can more easily find their stolen cars, we shouldn't assume that this crime had anything to do with Naomi Biden and more the nice car the Secret Service had parked on site.

D.C. is a crime infested 💩hole. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 13, 2023

I’d be willing to bet they didn’t know it was secret service — Tyberius Bishop (@WilliamTyberius) November 13, 2023

There's the open question of how this story would have been framed if the cast of characters hadn't included a member of the Biden family. After all, is a car window and maybe a car radio really worth the life of a man? It's a question that's asked about similar crimes every day by the left, so it seems like a fair critique.

Obviously they are just food insecure. — Steve (@steviej0341) November 13, 2023

Ok so @LarryOConnor @WMALDC reports that Naomi Biden’s Secret Service opened fire to prevent a crime in Georgetown, yet the guy in NY Subway who opened fire to stop a mugging got arrested



Square that circle, please@JGunlock — PR (@PRBogey) November 13, 2023

The perpetrators it seems ran away after being shot at, apparently unharmed, so this whole story in the end is just a bit of a sideshow. The firing of a gun by an agent is being investigated so it's of course possible that we'll get more details on this... but we wouldn't hold our breath. This is likely to be yet another Biden-related story that will be let slip through the cracks, hoping that nobody asks about it again. But in the end, we're glad that Naomi Biden was unharmed if nothing else.

