Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into Government Car

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:31 AM on November 13, 2023
Twitter

Reported this morning, Secret Service agents assigned to protect Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi at her home in Washington D.C. opened fire on unknown individuals who were attempting to break into a government vehicle that was parked in front of her house last night.

It's of course not a huge surprise that Naomi Biden is afforded Secret Service protection but being reminded of the fact is to be reminded of how much money we spend on the whole family which is always a sad thing. Naomi is 29 years old at this point and is an Associate with Arnold & Porter, a white-shoe law firm that is one of the largest in the world by revenue, so you'd think she could afford to front her own security bills if it's deemed necessary. Oh well.

Of course, many are pointing out that given recent issues with car-related crimes, issues that have come to the point where the Mayor of DC is touting that the city will be issuing residents with trackers so they can more easily find their stolen cars, we shouldn't assume that this crime had anything to do with Naomi Biden and more the nice car the Secret Service had parked on site.

There's the open question of how this story would have been framed if the cast of characters hadn't included a member of the Biden family. After all, is a car window and maybe a car radio really worth the life of a man? It's a question that's asked about similar crimes every day by the left, so it seems like a fair critique.

The perpetrators it seems ran away after being shot at, apparently unharmed, so this whole story in the end is just a bit of a sideshow. The firing of a gun by an agent is being investigated so it's of course possible that we'll get more details on this... but we wouldn't hold our breath. This is likely to be yet another Biden-related story that will be let slip through the cracks, hoping that nobody asks about it again. But in the end, we're glad that Naomi Biden was unharmed if nothing else.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

