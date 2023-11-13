John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things Are Going

Why is Biden doing so poorly in the eyes of the public, as seen through the endless polls showing a huge amount of the electorate disapproves of the job that he's doing? There must be a reason, after all, when you have 538 showing a 38.8% approval vs. a 55.5% disapproval, right? Is it because Biden objectively is doing a bad job? No that can't be it, says John Harwood. It's because the media isn't selling what a great job Joe Biden is doing hard enough, you see!

Biden needs expert political guidance. voters are unhappy. Trump could win despite his flagrant criminality and deranged mental state



journalists need to better convey 2 realities:

--the US economy is doing well, not poorly

--Biden at 80 is handling the job effectively right now — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 13, 2023

Yeah, that's the ticket. The media has been so incredibly hostile to Joe Biden, right? How he manages to put up with the slings and arrows unjustifiably thrown against him on a daily basis is unfathomable!

Please.

yes journalists do need to do that if they are trying to work for the Biden admin — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) November 13, 2023

An overt demand that reporters propagandize. Why don’t you write op eds and make the case directly? — Ken Braithwaite (formerly DelphinStrungk) (@DStrungk) November 13, 2023

Why are journalists actively working for an outcome instead of reporting the news? I get it that your boy Biden has managed to screw things up to the point where even Trump looks good, but you media people are ridiculous with your advocacy. — Two Hound Town (@PopSomeCornJack) November 13, 2023

Harwood actually popped back into the thread to try to defend his initial take, but it didn't help his case much.

i'm not talking about sales, which is the job of

campaign strategists



i'm talking about reporting what's true, which is the

job of journalists



boom or bust, there's never a time when many, many Americans/businesses don't struggle to make ends meet



the issue is compared

to what — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 13, 2023

Ah yes, journalists. Notably reluctant to say nice things about Democrats in general and Joe Biden specifically, so deep is their abiding love and affection for all things Republican. Whatever Harwood is smoking must be potent. Does anyone believe that if there were actually good things to report on these that 99% of the journalism community wouldn't jump at the chance to crow about how great Democratic governance has been? As it is they try to pump up every small achievement that Biden appears to have 'accomplished', no matter how mundane and, in many cases, straight up incorrect. Rememer how they tried to polish that 'Bidenomics' turd? Woof.

So you are telling us (finally saying it outloud) that journalists shouldn't be reporting on news, they should be driving a political narritive. Everyone had their suspiscion that it was this way, thank you for removing all doubt. — loucottonballs (@loucottonballs) November 13, 2023

Journalists aren’t supposed to help administrations, that’s why we hate you propagandists. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 13, 2023

Have you considered calling balls and strikes without obsessing about what the plebs might think and who might gain power? What would we call a profession that did that? — Phil Bak 🎩 (@philbak1) November 13, 2023

"journalists need to better convey 2 realities:"



Wait why is it the media's job to push Democratic talking points? Why is that in the media's wheelhouse?



Holy shit, dude. I mean wow. https://t.co/fWfXuRiIc2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 13, 2023

It definitely took some chutzpah for Harwood to tweet this out, you've gotta admit.

There was a time when journalists were respected, and it's always an open question whether they were respected because they actually acted respectably or if the American people just didn't notice that they were being gaslit the entire time; where you fall on that question is up to you. But one thing is for certain: If journalists ever cared about being objective umpires of 'balls and strikes' those days are long behind us, and now we're left with only active partisans on traditional media platforms. And may God have mercy on our souls.

