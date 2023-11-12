Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
Benjamin Netanyahu is Reportedly Floating a Familiar Name to Administer Gaza After War

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on November 12, 2023
Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

As the Israeli-Palestinian war grinds on one of the largest questions that has hovered over the whole scene has been the question of what is to become of Gaza once Israel has rooted Hamas out to their satisfaction and is prepared to begin the process of rebuilding. Who can be turned to in an endeavor to nation-build, an old hand that everyone can agree will be a steady on the tiller as the international community looks to stabilize a region long engulfed in war? Who who who?

Well if the Times of Israel can be believed, Benjamin Netanyahu has a name in mind: Tony Blair.

That's right, the British Empire is back! Well, maybe not the British Empire, but this would be an interesting homecoming for British influence on the region for sure. Anyone who has learned anything about the history of the region will likely be aware that after WWI ended the Ottoman Empire conceded the territories of Palestine and Transjordan to the League of Nations who in turn entrusted the territories to the British as an administrative unit that was known as the 'Mandate for Palestine'. The British maintained the Mandate from 29 September 1923 to 15 May 1948, at which point British control of the Palestinian territory was officially terminated, being followed immediately by the breaking out of open hostilities between the Palestinians and the Israelis that persist to this day. 

So it's not exactly the return of the British Empire, but having a British national in control of a part of the region wouldn't exactly be new either.

Rule Brittania!

Of course given his track record as British PM many aren't exactly thrilled with the choice of Blair.

Like we said, this isn't exactly the same as Britain claiming control over the area but nonetheless it does have a certain familiarity to it. Regardless of anything else we're sure that Rudyard Kipling is somewhere smiling down from beyond the grave.

***

