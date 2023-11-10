Paul Pelosi's Attacker David DePape Sure Had Some Weird Stuff With Him That Night

The story of what exactly was going on the night that Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted in his home has always been bizarre to say the least. We've covered bits and pieces of the story in the past, because from the get-go everything to do with this story was just very very odd.

Advertisement

And things haven't been made less odd by the recent revelation of what Paul's attacker, David Depape, reportedly chose to bring with him that night when he went to Pelosi's house according to San Francisco Police Acting Lt. O’Connor.

NEW - Man accused of attacking Pelosi's husband reportedly brought sledgehammer, zip ties, gloves, duct tape, cash, a Canadian passport, a Canadian birth certificate, men’s clothes, a video game console, and two inflatable, multicolor unicorn costumes - media reports pic.twitter.com/uxDDCz6M4w — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 10, 2023

Two... inflatable, multicolored unicorn costumes? A video game console? Sure, zip ties and duct tape seem like they'd probably be standard kit for going to wreak havoc on your perceived enemies, but complicated costuming and an X-Box? Why?!

We assume it's an X-Box, but we don't know, they haven't answered this question yet.

This is important information, we'll look into registering a request to FOIA this ASAP.

Multicolored unicorn costumes...you don't say...🤣 — Feeling Stabby Duex (@BDlibertyorbust) November 10, 2023

the purchase of the two inflatable, multicolor unicorn costumes woulda been a warning sign, anywhereelse but SF — Käijin̈ Säm̈ä (@wallybert) November 10, 2023

You never know when you will need to bust out the rainbow unicorn costumes. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 10, 2023

DePape may have been a Boy Scout and wanted to ensure he was prepared for any eventuality.

Imagine being a juror on this case pic.twitter.com/rAIL9kEnZU — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) November 10, 2023

The story continues to get weirder and weirder.

Sounds made up. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 10, 2023

Yup, this seems all fine and in order.

What's the big deal? I never leave home without my sledgehammer, zip ties, gloves, duct tape, cash, a Canadian passport, a Canadian birth certificate, men’s clothes, a video game console, and two inflatable, multicolor unicorn costumes. 🤣😂 — Helen Wheels (@HelenWh04462719) November 10, 2023

See? Perfectly common.

This whole story has seemed to careen from one bizarre detail to the next. We certainly don't claim to have any great insight into what exactly was going on that night, but it doesn't take Hercule Poirot to tell that there's a lot here that doesn't add up. We'll expect to be seeing more bizarre details on this whole thing as DePape's trial continues to move forward, so we'll keep updating on what happens next.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!