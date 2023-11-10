Paul Pelosi's Attacker David DePape Sure Had Some Weird Stuff With Him That Night

DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The story of what exactly was going on the night that Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted in his home has always been bizarre to say the least. We've covered bits and pieces of the story in the past, because from the get-go everything to do with this story was just very very odd.

And things haven't been made less odd by the recent revelation of what Paul's attacker, David Depape, reportedly chose to bring with him that night when he went to Pelosi's house according to San Francisco Police Acting Lt. O’Connor.

Two... inflatable, multicolored unicorn costumes? A video game console? Sure, zip ties and duct tape seem like they'd probably be standard kit for going to wreak havoc on your perceived enemies, but complicated costuming and an X-Box? Why?!

We assume it's an X-Box, but we don't know, they haven't answered this question yet.

This is important information, we'll look into registering a request to FOIA this ASAP.

DePape may have been a Boy Scout and wanted to ensure he was prepared for any eventuality.

Yup, this seems all fine and in order.

See? Perfectly common.

This whole story has seemed to careen from one bizarre detail to the next. We certainly don't claim to have any great insight into what exactly was going on that night, but it doesn't take Hercule Poirot to tell that there's a lot here that doesn't add up. We'll expect to be seeing more bizarre details on this whole thing as DePape's trial continues to move forward, so we'll keep updating on what happens next.

***

