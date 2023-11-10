Arizona State University Law Professor Has a Jussie Smollett Moment

Antisemitism on Campus: Jewish MIT Students Physically Prevented from Attending Class
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on November 10, 2023
Meme

Remember Jussie Smollett? Jussie was accused of staging a 'hate crime' against himself, but staging it in such a slip-shod fashion that it was easily understood to be a fake from the outset by most anyone who was paying attention... which you may recall did not include Vice President Kamala Harris. The case was such a watershed moment that it's even gotten its own write up in Urban Dictionary, which defines a 'Jussie Smollett' as 'One who stages a scenario in order to gain either positive recognition and/or sympathy, usually at the expense of anyone but themselves and/or their friends.'

We write this preamble to say that it sure looks like we've got a case of someone Jussie Smolletting going on here.

Notice anything off here? Anyone who's spent any time sending and receiving messages via DM or text message on an app should be able to spot the problem. We'll let Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik explain:

Who's Khaled Beydoun? He's a professor of law at the Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. If there's someone you'd think would understand the need to do due diligence on something like this you'd think it would be a law professor, but... apparently not.

This in reference to a incident with the California State Representative that our own Sam J. wrote about here.

Antisemitism on Campus: Jewish MIT Students Physically Prevented from Attending Class
Amy Curtis
That's basically boiler plate at this point, isn't it?

Truly remarkable!

Asking the important questions here!

Terrifying, isn't it?

Now maybe there's some perfectly innocent reason for this strange incongruity, but we'll admit that if there is it's eluding us. What a bizarre faceplant here.

