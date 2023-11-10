Arizona State University Law Professor Has a Jussie Smollett Moment

Remember Jussie Smollett? Jussie was accused of staging a 'hate crime' against himself, but staging it in such a slip-shod fashion that it was easily understood to be a fake from the outset by most anyone who was paying attention... which you may recall did not include Vice President Kamala Harris. The case was such a watershed moment that it's even gotten its own write up in Urban Dictionary, which defines a 'Jussie Smollett' as 'One who stages a scenario in order to gain either positive recognition and/or sympathy, usually at the expense of anyone but themselves and/or their friends.'

We write this preamble to say that it sure looks like we've got a case of someone Jussie Smolletting going on here.

From a follower on IG pic.twitter.com/Zp0XqA5YiH — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 10, 2023

Notice anything off here? Anyone who's spent any time sending and receiving messages via DM or text message on an app should be able to spot the problem. We'll let Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik explain:

Blue means you sent it… why would you send someone such a nasty message?



Khaled Smollet wasn’t getting hate mail so he had to make some up 😂 https://t.co/6NVcbDmHb4 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 10, 2023

Who's Khaled Beydoun? He's a professor of law at the Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. If there's someone you'd think would understand the need to do due diligence on something like this you'd think it would be a law professor, but... apparently not.

This is almost as bad as when @Scott_Wiener posted his “hate mail” and it still had the cursor in it 😂 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 10, 2023

This in reference to a incident with the California State Representative that our own Sam J. wrote about here.

Blue messages are from you, Jussie Smollet. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 10, 2023

Did the follower tell you that this is MAGA country too? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 10, 2023

That's basically boiler plate at this point, isn't it?

Khaled, who is a lawprof btw, thought this burn was so good (Gaza), that he made an alt account to generate this exchange.



But he forgot that blue/right is outgoing. https://t.co/P7O3PZpvxz — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) November 10, 2023

Even more shocking than this hateful message is the fact that Instagram decided for this specific interaction to reverse the colors for incoming and outgoing messages. Truly, a terrible day in Islamophobia. https://t.co/hxnHPd1CiZ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2023

Truly remarkable!

I'm confused. Did you text your follower to go back to their country? Why? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) November 10, 2023

Yo, you were supposed to send the fake hate messages from the burner and reply from your real account. Not send the fake hate messages from your real account and reply from the burner account. Or did your accidentally screenshot the DM from the burner? — Rachel (@rachelwiechman) November 10, 2023

Asking the important questions here!

You're a law professor? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 10, 2023

Terrifying, isn't it?

Now maybe there's some perfectly innocent reason for this strange incongruity, but we'll admit that if there is it's eluding us. What a bizarre faceplant here.

***

