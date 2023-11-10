DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women Friends at Work, Twitter Responds

There's an old saying, attributed to American Psychologist Abraham Maslow, that goes something like this: 'If the only tool you have is a hammer, it is tempting to treat everything as if it were a nail'. The phrase is known as 'Maslow's Hammer' or 'The Golden Hammer' and it's super useful in identifying how people get consumed by specific aspects of their worldview and start viewing literally everything through the prism of that worldview.

Need a good example? Here's one:

Sorry for dunking on your special day and DEI policing. But all these images are so sad. It's Twenty-Twenty-freaking-Three! What are we doing?? https://t.co/TejSY6UooP — Rosanne Liu (@savvyRL) November 9, 2023

Rosanne Liu is apparently a 'machine learning researcher', as well as having co-founded a 'nonprofit organization for open collaboration and mentorship'... we shudder to think how that mentorship goes.

Just in case she wasn't clear enough in what she meant by her comment, by the way, she was kind enough to clarify when the guy she was getting angry at for not taking more pictures with women jumped in to defend himself.

Sorry but I have to push back a little here. (Again, sorry for doing this today, and congrats on your very deserved achievement.)



When it comes to culture and change, everyone is responsible, or culpable if something is so alarmingly wrong. — Rosanne Liu (@savvyRL) November 9, 2023

It seems he should have quit or staged a protest at Google over not having enough female coworkers? This is a great way of thinking!

So, that's Maslow's Hammer. This woman appears to view everything from the perspective of what she thinks is the most important thing, that being making sure that everyone who is hired to work at an organization like google is hired not because of their merit but because of who they are. When you're a DEI enforcer, everything looks like a DEI issue to you.

What they are doing is hiring the best people without regard to gender or race. Skill issue. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) November 10, 2023

Your specific brand of schoolmarm nonsense is dying because everyone is incredibly sick of it. Mind your own damn business for once. People like you have used and abused their DEI cudgel and this behavior is not going to be tolerated much longer. — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) November 10, 2023

But you're not really sorry about dunking on his special day, are you?



You cite DEI in your bio, so you hold the neo-puritan belief in the virtue of being a killjoy & you're convinced that though men & women are equal, women somehow magically make everything better.



Grow up. — Baxter Bentley (@BentleyBaxter) November 10, 2023

No, she's not sorry in the least. to paraphrase G.W. Plunkitt, '(She) seen (her) opportunities and (she) took 'em', in this case to crap all over a guys farewell tweet to pound at something that is important to her. A real charmer here.

which of the strangers in particular in these photographs made you sad on account of what (sex? race?) they are. which did you want to be replaced by other people for some reason. be specific — sonch (@soncharm) November 10, 2023

arent these just some pics of some work friends? "sorry for DEI policing" lmfao get a grip — snoopy.exe (@neurosymbolizm) November 9, 2023

Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Press Secretary made an appearance to scold her for this.

You’re making the case for us that removing DEI in Florida was the right decision. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 10, 2023

But our favorite reply award goes to the people pointing out the startling lack of diversity in her own Twitter Banner. Chef's kiss!

Sorry for dunking on your special day and DEI policing but this image is so sad. It's Twenty-Twenty-freaking-Three! What are we doing?? pic.twitter.com/vAElkFPRNu — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) November 10, 2023

Not one person of color.



Don't you think you should feel *a little embarrassed* when poasting pics like this? pic.twitter.com/hZKvqwNRXQ — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 10, 2023

Sorry to DEI policing but can you add some diversity to your twitter banner? pic.twitter.com/PvmHltSjBh — Vincent (@vettukal) November 10, 2023

Always nice to see people lobbing a big 'ol 'tu quoque' where it's needed; they say it's a fallacy but the people who say that are usually the ones being discredited by it. But that's neither here nor there.

Hopefully the overall response to this gives Rosanne Liu a bit of a pause the next time she wants to throw a big wet blanket on someone else's day... but don't bet the farm on it.

***

