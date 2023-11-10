WaPo Removes 'Racist' Hamas Cartoon
DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women Friends at Work, Twitter Responds

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on November 10, 2023
Twitchy

There's an old saying, attributed to American Psychologist Abraham Maslow, that goes something like this: 'If the only tool you have is a hammer, it is tempting to treat everything as if it were a nail'. The phrase is known as 'Maslow's Hammer' or 'The Golden Hammer' and it's super useful in identifying how people get consumed by specific aspects of their worldview and start viewing literally everything through the prism of that worldview. 

Need a good example? Here's one:

Rosanne Liu is apparently a 'machine learning researcher', as well as having co-founded a 'nonprofit organization for open collaboration and mentorship'... we shudder to think how that mentorship goes.

Just in case she wasn't clear enough in what she meant by her comment, by the way, she was kind enough to clarify when the guy she was getting angry at for not taking more pictures with women jumped in to defend himself.

It seems he should have quit or staged a protest at Google over not having enough female coworkers? This is a great way of thinking!

So, that's Maslow's Hammer. This woman appears to view everything from the perspective of what she thinks is the most important thing, that being making sure that everyone who is hired to work at an organization like google is hired not because of their merit but because of who they are. When you're a DEI enforcer, everything looks like a DEI issue to you.

No, she's not sorry in the least. to paraphrase G.W. Plunkitt, '(She) seen (her) opportunities and (she) took 'em', in this case to crap all over a guys farewell tweet to pound at something that is important to her. A real charmer here.

Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Press Secretary made an appearance to scold her for this.

But our favorite reply award goes to the people pointing out the startling lack of diversity in her own Twitter Banner. Chef's kiss!

Always nice to see people lobbing a big 'ol 'tu quoque' where it's needed; they say it's a fallacy but the people who say that are usually the ones being discredited by it. But that's neither here nor there.

Hopefully the overall response to this gives Rosanne Liu a bit of a pause the next time she wants to throw a big wet blanket on someone else's day... but don't bet the farm on it.

***

