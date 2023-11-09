Oof! Pro-Palestinian Protestors Don't Know Basic Facts About How the War Started

Sickening! Video Purports to Show Palestinian Children Pretending to Kill Israeli Soldiers...
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

Should a person be expected to know basic facts surrounding an issue before they go off to protest in favor or opposing an issue? We'd say yes, but clearly there are some who don't see any reason why a person should be bothered. See here for an excellent example coming to us from England:

When asked 'When Hamas invaded Israel on the 7th of October, what was your initial reaction to that?' both girls give such a blank stare before the lady holding the pro-Palestinian sign says 'I don't believe they did, did they?' WHAT?!? Apparently there was no mention of the Hamas attacks on Israel on whatever TikTok video these gals got their news from, we guess?

We're not the only ones assuming that this is TikTok activism either, by the way:

Yup. Why think for yourself when some influencer on TikTok can do it for you, right?

For a lot of people being seen protesting for the 'right' social cause is just an accessory, much like making sure you're wearing fashionable shoes or the latest purse design or something.

Lots and lots.

Anyone who's old enough to have seen the 'Jaywalking' sketch that Jay Leno used to do on The Tonight Show is likely aware that the average person on the street is going to be pretty dim when it comes to the nuts and bolts of the day's news... but that average person on the street isn't out there protesting something directly connected to that item of the news. This is just sad; these girls aren't necessarily representative of their entire generation and all of the people protesting in England and elsewhere, of course, but how many people in that crowd do you think would do better?

To be fair it should also be noted that this isn't necessarily an issue only on the pro-Palestinian side; it behooves us all to get to know the history of these things and to understand why we are where we are and many people don't, but they really should.

Otherwise, you risk being made to look very silly.

***

