A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Meme

Peter Singer may not be a name you have heard before, but you're certainly aware of of the long tail of Singer's works. In 1975 Singer wrote the book 'Animal Liberation', a cri de coeur about the need to consider the plight of animals as being equal to that of humanity that more or less kick-started the Animal Rights (or Animal Liberation) movement. Politically a self described 'hedonistic utilitarian,' Singer has long been a major advocate for veganism as well as infant euthanasia and, it now seems, we can assume that the Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University is now at least considering adding zoophilia to his advocacy list.

It's not every day you find an endowed chair at one of the Ivy's out there advocating for the idea that it's okay to take your relationship with Fido to the next step, but here we are.

It's true, this isn't that much of a deviation from Singer's usual world view. He's long been an incredibly controversial figure; in 1999 Steve Forbes made waves when he stopped giving money to Princeton in protest of Singer's appointment to his current position, and Theodore Dalrymple once said of Singer's philosophical outlook that it was 'preposterous—psychologically, theoretically, and practically'. He's often been the subject of criticism for the excesses of his philosophical framework, in short.

That does indeed appear what this is, yes.

Now it should be noted that Singer himself isn't advocating for zoophilia, he's just boosting an article that is advocating for the moral permissibility of getting to know your animal friends in a carnal sense. He's just asking question, don't you know. But check back in a bit, because you never know.

That slope can be awfully slippery sometimes.

***

