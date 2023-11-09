A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane

Peter Singer may not be a name you have heard before, but you're certainly aware of of the long tail of Singer's works. In 1975 Singer wrote the book 'Animal Liberation', a cri de coeur about the need to consider the plight of animals as being equal to that of humanity that more or less kick-started the Animal Rights (or Animal Liberation) movement. Politically a self described 'hedonistic utilitarian,' Singer has long been a major advocate for veganism as well as infant euthanasia and, it now seems, we can assume that the Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University is now at least considering adding zoophilia to his advocacy list.

Advertisement

Another thought-provoking article is "Zoophilia Is Morally Permissible" by Fira Bensto (pseudonym), which is just out in the current issue of @JConIdeas.



This piece challenges one of society's strongest taboos and argues for the moral permissibility of some forms of sexual… pic.twitter.com/32fIaJEJ1J — Peter Singer (@PeterSinger) November 9, 2023

It's not every day you find an endowed chair at one of the Ivy's out there advocating for the idea that it's okay to take your relationship with Fido to the next step, but here we are.

Professor, Twitter is not a good venue for this. Earth also likely isn't a good a venue, but definitely not Twitter. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 9, 2023

What is wrong with you. — Oswaldo Santos D. (@oswaldosantosd) November 9, 2023

Why is anyone acting surprised?



This is a man who thinks killing animals is bad but killing people with disabilities is good. — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 9, 2023

It's true, this isn't that much of a deviation from Singer's usual world view. He's long been an incredibly controversial figure; in 1999 Steve Forbes made waves when he stopped giving money to Princeton in protest of Singer's appointment to his current position, and Theodore Dalrymple once said of Singer's philosophical outlook that it was 'preposterous—psychologically, theoretically, and practically'. He's often been the subject of criticism for the excesses of his philosophical framework, in short.

All I hear is pedophilia barking at the door, looking for an excuse to find a way inside.



You can’t have sex with children.



That “freedom” will be denied with state power. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) November 9, 2023

From the man who wrote Animal Liberation and started the vegan movement, who wants you to now ask yourself if it’s morally permissible to have sex with animals. https://t.co/IcKhh1texq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 9, 2023

That does indeed appear what this is, yes.

Now it should be noted that Singer himself isn't advocating for zoophilia, he's just boosting an article that is advocating for the moral permissibility of getting to know your animal friends in a carnal sense. He's just asking question, don't you know. But check back in a bit, because you never know.

That slope can be awfully slippery sometimes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement



