NBC News Debate Fact-Check Dings DeSantis for Not Flying Rescue Planes to Israel Himself or Something

During the Republican debate last night NBC News was busy 'fact-checking' the candidates statements, and we use the term 'fact-checking' in the loosest possible way because what NBC News defines at 'fact' and 'not-fact' somehow isn't what we'd call objective. See here:

Fact-checking Ron DeSantis' claim that he evacuated over 700 Americans out of Israel. https://t.co/ecNuIWbPji pic.twitter.com/yLPA7GGTH3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2023

As of this writing the NBC News claim of 'half truth' on this has already been slapped with a Community Note, and deservedly so. Ron DeSantis didn't fly out to Israel personally, sure, nor did he construct the airplanes that flew to Israel or design them himself. But there's no real question that Ron DeSantis was the motivating force behind both the project to go and bring these people back and behind arranging for the flights to be paid for so ,no matter your personal feelings on DeSantis as a governor or as a Presidential candidate, trying to claim that him taking credit is a 'half truth' is absurd on its face, a fact that people noticed.

My friends that were stuck in Israel after the attack were sure glad DeSantis sent a plane to get them when the US Federal government hung them out to dry. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 9, 2023

So it's 100% true.



Thanks. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) November 9, 2023

So what half wasn't true then.........



PS your fact checkers should go work at SNL. They're way funnier — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 9, 2023

Ouch, that's a double whammy!

... Did you expect him to actually FLY the plane in order for this to be labeled true, you hacks? — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 9, 2023

Apparently yes.

Wow. This would make everything an executive says he does “half-true.” All they do is allocate funding or execute the mission. Are you saying he had to physically be at the runway “sending” the planes off for this to be true?



What a joke. 🙄 — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) November 9, 2023

Please don't notice these sorts of logical inconsistencies in what the media feeds you, it makes it very hard for them to do the job they think they're supposed to be doing: Advocating for the Democratic Party.

I once did a deep dive on fact checkers and this "yes, it is true, but we don't like the guy who said it so we will say it is half true" is alarmingly common https://t.co/QLq4aqfgnB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 9, 2023

It's only fully true if it's something we want to be true, you see.

This marks the first time in history that a left-wing journalism outlet has quibbled over whether a politician "did" something, as opposed to merely "funding" and "directing" it. https://t.co/huznSRmw5d — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 9, 2023

Well this is a fun point.

There are lots of other bizarre decisions made by NBC 'fact-checkers' over the course of the debate, but this was certainly the most egregious example in our opinion. Just outstanding job by the good folks at NBC News in really letting your true colors fly, well done guys.

***

