NBC News Debate Fact-Check Dings DeSantis for Not Flying Rescue Planes to Israel Himself or Something

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Meme

During the Republican debate last night NBC News was busy 'fact-checking' the candidates statements, and we use the term 'fact-checking' in the loosest possible way because what NBC News defines at 'fact' and 'not-fact' somehow isn't what we'd call objective. See here:

As of this writing the NBC News claim of 'half truth' on this has already been slapped with a Community Note, and deservedly so. Ron DeSantis didn't fly out to Israel personally, sure, nor did he construct the airplanes that flew to Israel or design them himself. But there's no real question that Ron DeSantis was the motivating force behind both the project to go and bring these people back and behind arranging for the flights to be paid for so ,no matter your personal feelings on DeSantis as a governor or as a Presidential candidate, trying to claim that him taking credit is a 'half truth' is absurd on its face, a fact that people noticed.

Ouch, that's a double whammy!

Apparently yes.

Please don't notice these sorts of logical inconsistencies in what the media feeds you, it makes it very hard for them to do the job they think they're supposed to be doing: Advocating for the Democratic Party.

It's only fully true if it's something we want to be true, you see.

Well this is a fun point.

There are lots of other bizarre decisions made by NBC 'fact-checkers' over the course of the debate, but this was certainly the most egregious example in our opinion. Just outstanding job by the good folks at NBC News in really letting your true colors fly, well done guys.

***

