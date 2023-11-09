Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas...
Vox Helpfully Explains Inflation
A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
PSST ... Hey, You. YEAH, You! Vote Now in the Twitchy GOP Straw...
Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARI...
'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES...
Biden Gets Short With Peter Doocy Because He's NOT Trailing in Swing States,...
BUSTED --> CNN Goes Into SERIOUS CYA Mode After Their Oct 7th Hamas-Embedded...
Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD...
Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the...
Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in...
Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out...
'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'

Breaking: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin NOT Running for Re-Election

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin put out a video officially announcing that he will not be seeking reelection to his Senate seat next year.

Advertisement

Manchin has been active in West Virginia politics for as long as some of our readers have been alive, having first been elected to the WV House of Delegates in 1982 before moving up to the WV Senate in 1986. More recently Manchin served as a highly popular governor of The Mountain State from 2005-2010, when he made the transition to his current seat on the US Senate.

Manchin had been seen as a longshot to retain his job in the Senate, largely because of the extreme rightward lurch that West Virginia has taken over the past few years; the odds of a Democrat winning reelection to the US Senate from a state that went 68.62% for Donald Trump in 2020 always seemed quite long, especially with current WV Governor Jim Justice already having announced his intention to run for the seat on the Republican ticket.

In his statement Manchin states that he intends to keep fighting 'to unite the middle', and many are speculating that this is a reference to rumors that Manchin has intention to run for the Presidency on a centrist party ticket, perhaps with a center-right Republican to balance out his role as a center-left Democrat. 

Recommended

Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
Advertisement

While others are pointing out that although it had seemed likely that West Virginia would be a Senate seat pickup for the Republicans in next years elections, this will basically guarantee the seat as a switch to the R column.

Advertisement

This will further complicate the Democratic Parties hopes of retaining control of the US Senate next year, which were already complicated enough as it was.

We'll be following this story and what exactly Senator Manchin's plans for the future are. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELECTION MANCHIN SENATE WEST VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas on Oct. 7
Doug P.
Vox Helpfully Explains Inflation
Amy Curtis
A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Coucy
Just UNREAL: American College Students SHOCKED to Learn Hamas Are the ACTUAL BAD GUYS in Video (Watch)
Sam J.
'Rabid Chick' Accused of Spewing Nasty Slur at Jewish Student in Video RAGES ... About Being Misgendered
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump' Doug P.
Advertisement