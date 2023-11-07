'Anarchist' Youtuber Claims Conservatives Can't Make Good Art, Twitter Responds

Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K....
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 07, 2023

From time to time somebody on the left likes to trot out the tired concept that Conservatives are inherently bad at producing art. It's a weird reflexive action that leftists make to validate their inherent belief in themselves as being 'better' in an intellectual sense than those stodgy 'ol grumps on the Conservative side, and every time it's fascinating watching them spin up their bizarre rationale for why it's true. Today's example comes to us from some YouTuber weirdo:

Daniel it seems runs a YouTube account that deals in promoting some form of Anarchism, in this case something called 'especifist anarchism', which we'll admit was a new one to us and a concept we had to look up. Feel free to not bother to read it, it's really long and really dumb. He went on a lengthy tweet thread about how totally terrible Conservatives are at artistic endeavors... and people have thoughts.

Yes, but it isn't in-group signaling when they do it, it's 'Speaking Truth to Power' or something.

Again, it's different when they do it for reasons.

It's always useful to remember that the left considers their desire to hoover money out of your wallet to give to their pet causes 'being charitable', yes.

Perhaps the disjointure arises from what Conservatives would define as 'Art' vs what the liberals would? Just a thought.

Again, this is a train of thought that various pretentious blow-hards on the left like to trot out from time to time despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. On the left you have huge numbers of 'artists' who produce what it is objectively dreck, and while in many ways the left has dominated the arts through self-selection the world of the creative arts is not nearly as devoid of input from those on the right side of the aisle as these people would have you think. To name only two, the Czech-British playwright/screenwriter Tom Stoppard has gone on record as considering himself to be conservative in nature, going so far as to say 'I am a conservative in politics, literature, education and theatre', as well has David Mamet whose public coming out as a conservative caused a huge scene when he published an essay on his thoughts and reasoning in the Village Voice in 2008.

We'll keep this all in our back pocket for the next time somebody tries to play this 'conservatives are creatively inept' card.

***

