'Anarchist' Youtuber Claims Conservatives Can't Make Good Art, Twitter Responds

From time to time somebody on the left likes to trot out the tired concept that Conservatives are inherently bad at producing art. It's a weird reflexive action that leftists make to validate their inherent belief in themselves as being 'better' in an intellectual sense than those stodgy 'ol grumps on the Conservative side, and every time it's fascinating watching them spin up their bizarre rationale for why it's true. Today's example comes to us from some YouTuber weirdo:

Advertisement

Conservatives are incapable of producing good art because they lack empathy, which means they are incapable of creating anything which communicates to a larger audience. When they try to produce art, they only end up producing clumsy in-group signaling. — Daniel Baryon (@AnarkYouTube) November 6, 2023

Daniel it seems runs a YouTube account that deals in promoting some form of Anarchism, in this case something called 'especifist anarchism', which we'll admit was a new one to us and a concept we had to look up. Feel free to not bother to read it, it's really long and really dumb. He went on a lengthy tweet thread about how totally terrible Conservatives are at artistic endeavors... and people have thoughts.

Imagine saying conservatives are incapable of producing good art when the Lord of the Rings exists. — Dinopolis (@MiffedScientist) November 7, 2023

Your art is bad tho — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) November 7, 2023

This entire thread is in-group signaling. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) November 7, 2023

Yes, but it isn't in-group signaling when they do it, it's 'Speaking Truth to Power' or something.

I mean, did you see Don’t Look Up? Seems like liberals also make a lot of crap art when they prioritize in-group signaling. — Jason Storck (@jmstorck) November 7, 2023

Again, it's different when they do it for reasons.

This is what liberals consider art 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b7X8zf5iNX — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) November 7, 2023

Conservatives lack empathy so much that they charitably donate massive amounts compared to Liberals. Even the poor conservatives. Of course, you lot are much more empathetic when you are spending other people's money by taking from those who earn. That's where you excel. — Very Swell Nice Guy (@HighCaliberGen1) November 7, 2023

It's always useful to remember that the left considers their desire to hoover money out of your wallet to give to their pet causes 'being charitable', yes.

Just so I am clear here, this thread about how you have to be an empathetic person who understands humanity starts with a statement utterly dehumanizing conservatives.



By the by, I loathe Art As Statement works, even when, especially when, I agree with the statement. https://t.co/Xf8iwS0slA pic.twitter.com/Wy0VBztP33 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 7, 2023

Speaking of clumsy in-group signaling, how did the recent Disney releases do? https://t.co/ic1i1mP0An — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

I always get a chuckle when I walk into the modern art section at the national gallery with guest. And watch their faces and attitudes turn sour seeing large "feminisms on display" pieces after having just left entire exhibits of the masters. — Ferengi Financial (@Ferengi_Fiscal) November 7, 2023

Perhaps the disjointure arises from what Conservatives would define as 'Art' vs what the liberals would? Just a thought.

Again, this is a train of thought that various pretentious blow-hards on the left like to trot out from time to time despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. On the left you have huge numbers of 'artists' who produce what it is objectively dreck, and while in many ways the left has dominated the arts through self-selection the world of the creative arts is not nearly as devoid of input from those on the right side of the aisle as these people would have you think. To name only two, the Czech-British playwright/screenwriter Tom Stoppard has gone on record as considering himself to be conservative in nature, going so far as to say 'I am a conservative in politics, literature, education and theatre', as well has David Mamet whose public coming out as a conservative caused a huge scene when he published an essay on his thoughts and reasoning in the Village Voice in 2008.

Advertisement

We'll keep this all in our back pocket for the next time somebody tries to play this 'conservatives are creatively inept' card.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



