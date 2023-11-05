Richard Hanania Says 'I'm Just Asking Questions, Man!' After Putting Up Disgusting Poll

The name 'Richard Hanania' should ring some bells for long time reader of Twitchy. In the past we've covered him discussing such topics as bumping off old people for the good of society, how the true tragedy of places not having abortion is all of the kids with Downs Syndrome that will be born, and his take that 'a China-led world might be a more humane one.'

Advertisement

Well now Hanania is back with a new poll and ... not to put too fine a point on it but it's really gross.

Let's say Jeffrey Epstein wants to have sex with a 14 year-old girl, and will pay her $10 million. The money will go into a mutual fund that will pay out when she's 21. The girl agrees, as do both of her parents. Should this be allowed? And are you male or female? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 5, 2023

Who even thinks to ask this kind of question? Even a Classical Utilitarian like Jeremy Bentham or James Mill in the midst of a fever dream would never countenance this sort of thing.

After a good twelve hours of getting pummeled in his replies Hanania finally came back to say that he's 'just asking questions, man', basically.

I love how all the people mad at this have names like Bob456Flyers and their photos indicate that they can’t afford a recent phone. Moralism and inability to consider hypotheticals are hallmarks of the lower classes. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 5, 2023

'It's just a hypothetical, bro!' Nobody seems to be buying it.

You sound like some kind of weirdo who is desperately looking for a "loophole". — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) November 5, 2023

He’s just asking questions. He totally doesn’t have perverse thoughts about a local 14 year old — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) November 5, 2023

So you want parents to be legally able to pimp out their children as underage prostitutes?



The FBI needs to look at your hard drive right now. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) November 5, 2023

Sure sounds different when you put it that way, huh?

I feel like everyone except for the girl in this scenario needs to go to jail. And that includes you OP. — Halo Plasmaposting (@Plasmaposting) November 5, 2023

It’s repulsive that you even asking this question. You are asking if a grown ass man can have sex with a child and pay for it. There is no fvcking amount of money that can be put on a rape of a child in any civilized country.



Someone should check your computer. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 5, 2023

Uhhhh some of the people mad at you have names like “bravo Mike foxtrot” or whatever, and their photos indicate they have killed people as a profession.



So there’s that. — Rainshadow War College (@RshdwWarCollege) November 5, 2023

Good point.

Is Hanania just looking to juice his next payout from the Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing program? Maybe. Richard has always seemed to operate under the old adage 'there's no such thing as bad publicity' but... is that always true? If something's going to generate some bad publicity we sure hope that this will be it. It's a horrifying question to ask. The small ray of light in this is that at least the poll is a runaway in favor of not being a psychopath, but if it were up to us the FBI would be subpoenaing Twitter for the names of everyone who voted in the affirmative on the poll. Disgusting in any context.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!