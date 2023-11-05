Richard Hanania Doubles Down on 'Just Asking Questions' Schtick in Rambling Substack Piece

Earlier we wrote about a horrifying poll that online... personality Richard Hanania put up on his Twitter feed. Now Hanania has decided to double down on this 'I'm just asking questions!' schtick in an article titled 'Hitler, Demi Moore, and Other 'Pedophiles'' on his Substack.

Modern society has many weird ideas about sex. But few things will ever be more disturbing than the fact that we lock up adult women for having relationships with teen boys.



I wrote about it here, along with the dumb prole attitudes that have led to this https://t.co/oq8GCsOoWG — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 5, 2023

Because it's our lot in life we read the article so you don't have to; it's a long rambling discourse that, among other things, lingers on a conversation about Fifty Shades of Gray and attempts to chalk the lefts dislike of 'age disparities' (particularly when the man is older) up as:

part rooted in the feminist denial of human nature, and in part based on the fact that a lot of female journalists are getting older and less attractive, if they were ever attractive in the first place, and think that this is some great injustice that culture and the law need to correct.

In the case of the right, Hanania claims that the dislike is due to 'the QAnonization of the right', saying that because of Q right will simply:

naively (gobble) up stories from crazy grifters as long as they tell them what they want to hear about innocents being abused by shadowy elites.

Again, it's a long rambling article and difficult to read without losing ones faith in humanity so read at your own risk.

Once again the responses were not kind to Richard, quelle surprise.

Imagine thinking “hey, it would be a great idea to come out in favor of pedophilia today”? https://t.co/T2EO76Qtwd — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 5, 2023

FBI will prosecute a dude who jumped a fence for 2 years but won't look at what's in this guy's hard drive. https://t.co/E26Rj0IJ7m — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 5, 2023

Maybe if the FBI tells Hanania that they're 'just asking questions' he'll decide they're kindred spirits and give them access to his hard drive without even needing a warrant!

Take a second and ask yourself what you’re advocating for with these posts. And then potentially delete them. — BrownBeard (Steely Dan maximalist) (@BrownBeardSol) November 5, 2023

Full pedophile arc, eh? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) November 5, 2023

You’re having a pedophile nervous breakdown online for the world to see. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 5, 2023

Law says no.

I want to see your laptop. — Her Hand Top Knot (@SB61310298) November 5, 2023

Please dude, just stop.

Is this issue important enough to spend your reputational capital on? — Vesuvius Maximus (@MaximusVesuvius) November 5, 2023

Apparently.

There's nothing wrong with asking philosophical questions, of course, and far be it from us to say there is. But Hanania's apparent single-minded focus on these questions over these past few hours has been... off putting, to say the least. The basic premise that these matters are all cultural and societal constructs is of course true as far as it goes, but that's what society and culture are; an attempt to turn man away from his baser animal instincts and towards a path that will lead to a happier and more harmonious society. This whole exercise comes off as a High School Junior navigating the seas of cognitive dissonance in an attempt to arrive at a greater truth so he can stick it to his parents at the dinner table.

And in the same way that Richard Hanania has every right to ask these philosophical questions, so we have every right to say 'What the hell, dude?'

