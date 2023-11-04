Twitter Users Investigate: What Killed The Dinosaurs?

Ever since George Cuvier, a zoologist who has been called the 'founding father of Paleontology, first realized that Dinosaurs had faced a population level extinction at some point in the past theories have swirled around what put the nail in the coffin for these 'Terrible Lizards' of the distant past. For well over a century debate raged about what had done dinosaurs in until the father-son team of Luis and Walter Alvarez hypothesized that Dinosaurs had been killed off as the result of an asteroid impact; even then it wouldn't be until 2010 that an international panel of paleontologists would affirm the asteroid theory as the most likely culprit for the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event. But as with any scientific finding there are always little modifications to our understanding of the event and little changes to the exact mechanics of it from time to time that are somewhat newsworthy, like this one that the New York Post tweeted out a story about today.

Bombshell new theory reveals what may have really killed the dinosaurs https://t.co/9nv2bWhoyR pic.twitter.com/5JWiL7QBoJ — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

If you read the article you'll see that this is about a study showing a likelihood of a decade long dust-cloud that would have made life for plants and the animals that eat them incredibly difficult... but we're not here to discuss that.

We're here to look at what the denizens of Twitter suggested as the likely culprit after a cold reading of the tweet itself.

Gaza Health Ministry: IDF — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) November 4, 2023

Islamophobia? — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) November 4, 2023

We're sure that the Biden Administration will be pursuing this hypothesis with gusto, given their laser-like focus on the subject.

Let me guess. @realDonaldTrump and MAGA extremists? — AC (@Crossa75) November 4, 2023

Having to listen to Joe Biden? — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) November 4, 2023

It was Col. Mustard, in the billiard room, with the wrench. — Ken (@BeerGeek40) November 4, 2023

By God he cracked the case!

The Bloods and the Crips https://t.co/vyFpr1Y6lo — The Crème de la crème (@ant1fasuperstar) November 4, 2023

I'm doubtful they'll find a way to connect it to Orange Man Bad, but I can't wait to see how they do it. https://t.co/O3LTuJBdBg — ニンフォノムイコン (@bunnytanktreads) November 4, 2023

You guessed it, racism. https://t.co/CDxMpfglJb — Lost in the Ether (@AnonDogAcct) November 4, 2023

It's nice to be reminded sometimes that Twitter can and often is a fun place. Many serious topics are discussed on the platform and sure, there are a lot of crazy people who will say terrible and awful things to you... but there are also times when everyone comes together to make some good old fashioned absurdist humor, and in many ways that's Twitter at its best.

***

