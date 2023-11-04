Climate Anxiety Got You Down? Do More Drugs, Says Wapo

Are you or someone you love so crippled by anxiety over impending climate-related doom that you can't even? Well Emily Willow, MD writing for WaPo has just the prescription to get you back on your feet: Psychotropics!

Advice: For some, psychedelic therapy can help with climate anxiety, which is unlike any other issue in psychiatry because the feelings extend beyond our personal narrative. https://t.co/V2SOlRZtZL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2023

As the article subheading states,

Eco-anxiety and climate grief are unlike other issues in psychiatry because the feelings extend to something greater than ourselves and our personal narrative.

Yes, never in history has anyone faced an existential threat to their existence before... which doesn't even get into the merits of anxiety over the climate. That's a whole other can of worms.

This reasoning

People lived through the Great Depression by eating rats and living in shantytowns and now we're here https://t.co/BLZwORnJNB — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) November 4, 2023

Those who don't learn to history may not necessarily repeat it but they're certainly doomed to sound silly when they talk about stuff.

Step 1: take shrooms



Step 2: obsessively think about how the world is going to end.



Sounds like a good plan! https://t.co/mEburCiQIc — Charles Correll III (@_CharlesCorrell) November 4, 2023

Telling on yourself "this anxiety isn't like any other anxiety" yea but not for the reasons you think — Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) November 4, 2023

Taking Shrooms to induce sci-fi fantasies isn’t new — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 4, 2023

Truly a tale as old as time itself.

Modern hippies need psychedelics to counteract the lifetime of media and scientific gaslighting and fearmongering related to anthropomorphic climate change and our inability to do anything about it because it's all driven by an alien celestial body full of gaseous fusion. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) November 4, 2023

I was wondering, what makes the newspaper that spoke truth to power and held the powerful to account(led to Nixon’s downfall) and to this day has still done some serious journalism work write a headline like this ?! I mean how the mighty have fallen — Arya Ghazizadeh (@AryaG90) November 4, 2023

The clicks must flow!

Next you’ll be promoting psychedelics for schoolchildren dispensed by the school nurse, if climate anxiety is so bad. — Katherine Chapman (@CarpeLanam) November 4, 2023

It's surprising we haven't already gotten to that point, although depending on who you walk to some might say that we already have.

Are these the same people that wear masks while in a car alone? — majbugman (@majbugman) November 4, 2023

That Venn Diagram is likely a large circle, yes.

In many ways this is a genius post by WaPo because if there's one thing that Gen Z likes better than virtue signaling about their concern over anthropogenic climate change it's using drugs. They're coming into the new month looking to juice their subscription base amongst the youths, it seems.

***

