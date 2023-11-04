Climate Anxiety Got You Down? Do More Drugs, Says Wapo

Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For...
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on November 04, 2023

Are you or someone you love so crippled by anxiety over impending climate-related doom that you can't even? Well Emily Willow, MD writing for WaPo has just the prescription to get you back on your feet: Psychotropics!

As the article subheading states,

Eco-anxiety and climate grief are unlike other issues in psychiatry because the feelings extend to something greater than ourselves and our personal narrative.

Yes, never in history has anyone faced an existential threat to their existence before... which doesn't even get into the merits of anxiety over the climate. That's a whole other can of worms.

This reasoning 

Those who don't learn to history may not necessarily repeat it but they're certainly doomed to sound silly when they talk about stuff.

Truly a tale as old as time itself.

The clicks must flow!

It's surprising we haven't already gotten to that point, although depending on who you walk to some might say that we already have.

That Venn Diagram is likely a large circle, yes.

In many ways this is a genius post by WaPo because if there's one thing that Gen Z likes better than virtue signaling about their concern over anthropogenic climate change it's using drugs. They're coming into the new month looking to juice their subscription base amongst the youths, it seems. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE DRUGS WASHINGTON POST

