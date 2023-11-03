JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'
'Won't Someone Think of the Children?' Cries WaPo in Defense of Book Bans... But Don't Call it a Book Ban

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

When is a 'Book Ban' not a 'Book Ban'? Apparently when it's 'Progressive teachers' who are looking to pull the book from the school shelves. Yes, this is shocking news!

Just some well meaning teachers wanting to protect the kids, you see? And what was the book that these progressive and thoughtful teachers were in a tizzy about? was it Gender Queen or one the other salacious books that's so often in the news these days? No, those don't bother progressive teachers at all. If you've paid attention to the long saga of books self-described 'Progressives' have wanted to ban we bet you can make at least an educated guess here.

Yes, the folks who have been screaming to high heaven about Republicans trying to ban books are once again trying to ban a book... but don't call it a book ban! It's just 'Progressive teachers trying to protect children'. It's different when they do it, you see.

Yup. This also isn't anywhere close to the first time this exact book has been attacked from the left for this same reason. As Reason Magazine noted in September of last year,

To Kill a Mockingbird has been challenged or removed in such places as Accomack County, Virginia, in 2016 (briefly); Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2017; and Burbank, California, in 2020. A Biloxi school board member said the book's language made some people "uncomfortable.

Between this book and trying to ban Mark Twain's 'Huck Finn' (among many others) it's never been clear how the left claimed moral high ground on this issue at all, although intellecual consistency is never something we've known those on the Progressive left to get overly concerned with.

No you see, it's only a Book Ban if it originates in the Book Ban region of France... This is just a Sparkling Protection.

***

