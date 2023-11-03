'Won't Someone Think of the Children?' Cries WaPo in Defense of Book Bans... But Don't Call it a Book Ban

When is a 'Book Ban' not a 'Book Ban'? Apparently when it's 'Progressive teachers' who are looking to pull the book from the school shelves. Yes, this is shocking news!

Advertisement

Four progressive teachers in Washington’s Mukilteo School District wanted to protect students from a book they saw as outdated and harmful. The blowback was fierce. https://t.co/8Kh0xaJOEx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 3, 2023

Just some well meaning teachers wanting to protect the kids, you see? And what was the book that these progressive and thoughtful teachers were in a tizzy about? was it Gender Queen or one the other salacious books that's so often in the news these days? No, those don't bother progressive teachers at all. If you've paid attention to the long saga of books self-described 'Progressives' have wanted to ban we bet you can make at least an educated guess here.

They wanted to ban To Kill a Mockingbird. Hacks. pic.twitter.com/zAlpObjdVT — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 3, 2023

Yes, the folks who have been screaming to high heaven about Republicans trying to ban books are once again trying to ban a book... but don't call it a book ban! It's just 'Progressive teachers trying to protect children'. It's different when they do it, you see.

What happened to the phrase “book ban”? pic.twitter.com/tBed0tq5oW — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 3, 2023

I thought banning books was bad.



Weird. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 3, 2023

This would be framed as book banning and the greatest threat to free speech if it was preferred material by the article writer but it’s not so it’s framed nicely lol — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) November 3, 2023

Yup. This also isn't anywhere close to the first time this exact book has been attacked from the left for this same reason. As Reason Magazine noted in September of last year,

To Kill a Mockingbird has been challenged or removed in such places as Accomack County, Virginia, in 2016 (briefly); Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2017; and Burbank, California, in 2020. A Biloxi school board member said the book's language made some people "uncomfortable.

Between this book and trying to ban Mark Twain's 'Huck Finn' (among many others) it's never been clear how the left claimed moral high ground on this issue at all, although intellecual consistency is never something we've known those on the Progressive left to get overly concerned with.

Is this a book ban? Please advise. https://t.co/xszKqrdbp1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2023

Advertisement

They're not BANNING the book. They're PROTECTING you from it. https://t.co/styblrqGrF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 3, 2023

Style guide update: When progressives restrict access to certain works, they're protecting children. When conservatives do the same thing, they're banning books. https://t.co/Lqw7AY5CBv — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) November 3, 2023

No you see, it's only a Book Ban if it originates in the Book Ban region of France... This is just a Sparkling Protection.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



