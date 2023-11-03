Clearly It's Time for Another Biden/Harris Lecture About 'Islamophobia' (Wait, Maybe Not)
Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine...
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
Columbia Prof Decimates Columbia for Basically Telling Jewish Students (and Profs) They ar...
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
RUH-ROH: Salon Cracks Down on Brian Karem and His Hate Piece Claiming MAGA...
Clay Travis Took Over Rush Limbaugh's Time Slot (With Buck Sexton) and Guess...
Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria...
Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her...
Should We Have to Repent for ‘Misgendering’ Someone? This Person Certainly Thinks So.
Elon Musk perfectly sums up story of anti-bail, anti-jail DA who got carjacked

Does Anthony Fauci Exist? PolitiFact Dives in to Get Answers

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

No one would dispute that there's a lot of questionable information that floats around on the internet, information that comes from interested parties on both the right and on the left. Between the rapidly approaching election, wars in both the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine and any number of other ongoing struggles beyond that the constant push-and-pull of different narratives vying for dominances grows to a cacophony. In theory outfits like PolitiFact exist to cut through this noise and bring us the facts surrounding stories and events that matter to us and to the world.

Advertisement

In theory.

Yes, thank you for that astounding news, PolitiFact. Where would we be without you?

Surely PolitiFact contributing writer Ciara O'Rourke could have found something else that needed to be checked or, you know, just taken the day off. Instead she spent time and effort running down the truth of the matter about some random Instagram post from October 31st that claimed that former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci was a figment of our imaginations all along. Thanks!

Sometimes we wonder what these folks imagined themselves doing when they graduated from Journalism school... it can't be this, can it?

Recommended

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

In the end though maybe the real Anthony Fauci was the friends we made along the way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: POLITIFACT FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL
Sam J.
RUH-ROH: Salon Cracks Down on Brian Karem and His Hate Piece Claiming MAGA is More Dangerous than Hamas
Sam J.
Columbia Prof Decimates Columbia for Basically Telling Jewish Students (and Profs) They are on Their OWN
Sam J.
Clay Travis Took Over Rush Limbaugh's Time Slot (With Buck Sexton) and Guess What Happened Next
Doug P.
Elon Musk perfectly sums up story of anti-bail, anti-jail DA who got carjacked
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read Sam J.
Advertisement