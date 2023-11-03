Does Anthony Fauci Exist? PolitiFact Dives in to Get Answers

No one would dispute that there's a lot of questionable information that floats around on the internet, information that comes from interested parties on both the right and on the left. Between the rapidly approaching election, wars in both the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine and any number of other ongoing struggles beyond that the constant push-and-pull of different narratives vying for dominances grows to a cacophony. In theory outfits like PolitiFact exist to cut through this noise and bring us the facts surrounding stories and events that matter to us and to the world.

In theory.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, does exist, contrary to social media claims. https://t.co/Y32wLsBmS5 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) November 3, 2023

Yes, thank you for that astounding news, PolitiFact. Where would we be without you?

Surely PolitiFact contributing writer Ciara O'Rourke could have found something else that needed to be checked or, you know, just taken the day off. Instead she spent time and effort running down the truth of the matter about some random Instagram post from October 31st that claimed that former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci was a figment of our imaginations all along. Thanks!

Glad you’re so busy fact checking some random Facebook conspiracy that any reasonable person knows is nonsense.



Any update on this story, though? pic.twitter.com/c0AFBSSjPC — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) November 3, 2023

Proof? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 3, 2023

This is true journalism. — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) November 3, 2023

Sometimes we wonder what these folks imagined themselves doing when they graduated from Journalism school... it can't be this, can it?

Pulitzer work team — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) November 3, 2023

Great now do birds and the moon landing. — Field Marshal Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) November 3, 2023

I'm gonna need a second opinion.@snopes, is this true?! — Honey Bunches of Stoats 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@BunchesOfStoats) November 3, 2023

In the end though maybe the real Anthony Fauci was the friends we made along the way.

***

