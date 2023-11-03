Grand Jury Indicts Palestinian Illegal Alien on Gun Charges; Authorities Claim He Was Member of a Plot

Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:45 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Ben Gray

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas say they have arrest and charged before a grand jury a Palestinian citizen, who is in America on an expired visa, for possession of a firearm and training with others to 'possibly commit an attack', per Fox News's Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: A 20-year-old Palestinian man in the U.S. illegally has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after he was in direct contact with others who “share a radical mindset”, and was training w/ weapons to “possibly commit an attack”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas. They say the man, Sohaib Abuayyash, entered the US on a non immigrant visa, which expired in 2019. FBI taking lead on the investigation. Set to appear in federal court in Houston on 11/13.

This tends to imply that the authorities in Texas have identified some sort of terror cell that they're beginning to roll up, although details are obviously fuzzy on this issue as of now. 

Democrats have long assured us that our lax border policies and permissiveness in not tracking down people who overstay their visas isn't a security problem at all, which has always been an absurd stance on its face. Fortunately in this instance authorities seem to have gotten to this guy before anything bad happened. Obviously 'innocent until proven guilty applies here as always, but if this guy was up to what they're saying he was up to... hoo boy.

At the least it sounds like they've definitely got him on the firearms charge.

Might be best not to think about that, in some ways.

Yes, the Biden administration clearly has its eyes on the ball.

We'll keep an eye on this story as it develops and so should you.

