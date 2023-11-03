Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero Series

Anyone who has watched Disney's output over the years has likely noted that for all of the representation they have shoe-horned into their movies and television shows over the past decade or two one group has been glaringly absent from their productions. That's right, you know what we're talking about: Deaf Native Americans. Well the folks at Disney and Marvel have heard your cries, America!

Marvel released a trailer for "Echo," the first superhero series ever to center on a deaf and a Native American character. https://t.co/f1a7DqvcsM pic.twitter.com/yHqJjNvpB7 — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2023

That's right, deaf people and Native Americans will finally be able to step out from behind the veil of obscurity that has been imposed on them by Disney overlooking of their existence and stand proud with a Super Hero to call their own!

We jest, we jest... but not really. Sydney Freeland, the director and executive producer of the new show, stated herself that 'representation was extremely important to myself and to everyone on the crew' as well as saying that '(she) felt absolutely protected and empowered' by the opportunity to make the series. This sounds just great, real edge of your seat stuff, particularly since she describes the show as 'an exploration of trauma — how we deal with it, how we cope with it, how it affects us, how we affect it, how it affects those around us.' No one's ever made something like that before!

>Make new Daredevil show

>Except Daredevil is the background character

>Make a literally who the protagonist

>Wonder why no one is watching anymore — Josh Centers (@jcenters) November 3, 2023

Is there a checklist we can use to know when we're done pandering to specific subsets of society? — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 3, 2023

Marvel needs a character that lost his/her sense of taste just to cover all bases — rob solo (@robsolo) November 3, 2023

Coming a screen near you next summer: Bland Man!

Hawkeye had gone deaf before his series. The fact that he was now deaf came up multiple times on the show.



This article is terrible. — Pete (@Petetheelder) November 3, 2023

Hey, that's a good point. This is blatant Hawkeye erasure!

Getting pretty far down the grievance checklist. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) November 3, 2023

You'd think but there's probably a lot of room to keep going down if we had to guess. They could probably get some mileage out of a superhero who's entirely comatose and unresponsive to the world, for instance. It's a very underrepresented community.

feels like the start of a 30 Rock joke https://t.co/GxWvj4lDHz — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 3, 2023

South Park isn’t supposed to be an instruction manual. — Jay Cooper (@jaycarlcooper) November 3, 2023

And yet somehow it always is.

Now maybe the show is going to be good, who knows it might be. But if history has taught us anything it's that when the big thing they lead with in the hype-phase of the production is what intersectional boxes the show will check... it's not a good sign.

