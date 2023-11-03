Who's the Boss? Biden Has 'Quietly' Had Obama Working on AI Policy Behind the Scenes

Who is running things in Washington these days? This is a question that has been on the minds of many in some corners of the internet as videos of President Joe Biden's apparent mental state get bandied about, leaving many to speculate on who the power behind the throne may be. A popular claim is that former President Barack Obama has his hands deep in the current operations of the White House, to the point that it's not unusual to hear some refer to the Biden Presidency as 'Obama's Third Term'. The White House Staff is heavily dominated by figures from the Obama years, it's true, but the idea that Obama himself is taking an active roll in anything to do with White House operations or policy making has been poo-poohed as conspiratorial nuttery.

But as NBC News reports, maybe it's not as much conspiratorial nuttery as one might think.

Former President Obama quietly advised the White House over the past 5 months on its strategy to address AI, engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with White House aides at Biden’s request, aides to both men say. https://t.co/QxNfwVqBGO — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 3, 2023

Now it's not unusual for a current President to call on former occupants of the Oval Office for advice now and then; there aren't many who can appreciate the job as well as someone who's done the job and it's a small club of people who are alive and have done it. But to have the former President act as adjutant to the sitting President and engage on policy with outside private organizations... that's a bit more unusual. Doesn't do anything to quell the rumors about Barack Obama being involved in the Biden White House to an unusual degree, because apparently he is!

Yes. We know who's really been running this 💩 show of a presidency. — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 3, 2023

Literally zero people didn’t know that Obama is playing puppet master. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) November 3, 2023

Seems like Biden has almost no leadership role. He just says the stuff. Or tries to anyway — Scott G (@scttfrnks) November 3, 2023

Given that the President has been known to 'jokingly' reference 'getting in trouble with his staff' it's not outside the realm of possibility, we'll admit.

They told us Kamala Harris was in charge of Artificial Intelligence policy for the White House. Now we learn it’s really Obama. The real question is what ISN’T Obama in charge of in the Biden administration. https://t.co/nJEiyd0FAF — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) November 3, 2023

Given the choice between Vice President Kamala Harris and Barack Obama though... maybe this is for the best.

Certainly having the government look into the rise of Artificial Intelligence isn't a bad thing in itself, but it would be nice to have some confidence that there was a Natural Intelligence in the White House, and ideally one we voted for to be there.

