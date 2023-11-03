Who's the Boss? Biden Has 'Quietly' Had Obama Working on AI Policy Behind the Scenes

Grand Jury Indicts Palestinian Illegal Alien on Gun Charges; Authorities Claim He Was...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Who is running things in Washington these days? This is a question that has been on the minds of many in some corners of the internet as videos of  President Joe Biden's apparent mental state get bandied about, leaving many to speculate on who the power behind the throne may be. A popular claim is that former President Barack Obama has his hands deep in the current operations of the White House, to the point that it's not unusual to hear some refer to the Biden Presidency as 'Obama's Third Term'. The White House Staff is heavily dominated by figures from the Obama years, it's true, but the idea that Obama himself is taking an active roll in anything to do with White House operations or policy making has been poo-poohed as conspiratorial nuttery.

But as NBC News reports, maybe it's not as much conspiratorial nuttery as one might think.

Now it's not unusual for a current President to call on former occupants of the Oval Office for advice now and then; there aren't many who can appreciate the job as well as someone who's done the job and it's a small club of people who are alive and have done it. But to have the former President act as adjutant to the sitting President and engage on policy with outside private organizations... that's a bit more unusual. Doesn't do anything to quell the rumors about Barack Obama being involved in the Biden White House to an unusual degree, because apparently he is!

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Given that the President has been known to 'jokingly' reference 'getting in trouble with his staff' it's not outside the realm of possibility, we'll admit.

Given the choice between Vice President Kamala Harris and Barack Obama though... maybe this is for the best. 

Certainly having the government look into the rise of Artificial Intelligence isn't a bad thing in itself, but it would be nice to have some confidence that there was a Natural Intelligence in the White House, and ideally one we voted for to be there.

