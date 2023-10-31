There's No Welsh History Without What Now? Welsh Labour Party Tweets Out Bizarre Claim

Wales is a beautiful country, known for its craggy windswept moors and its fiery, fiercely independent and hardworking people. Something that Wales hasn't been known for historically is being a culturally or racially diverse land, although apparently the Welsh Labour Party isn't aware of that fact.

Advertisement

The paths of Black History and Welsh history are indivisible.



There is no history of Wales without the history of black experiences in Wales. pic.twitter.com/BXsxMAjwtB — Welsh Labour (@WelshLabour) October 31, 2023

According to the 2021 UK Census conducted by the Office of National Statistics Wales is a white majority country with a whopping 93.8% of the population identifying as 'white'. Where does self-identified 'black' fall on the list? Dead bottom at 0.9%, tied with 'other'. So it's awfully hard to see how the history of Wales is defined and, in fact, inextricable with 'the black experience'. Welsh history is mostly taken up with fighting against the English for independence, eventually being subsumed by England through conquest and later decree, and more recently by Wales being a center for British mining.

But the Welsh Labour Party isn't going to let a little thing like historical fact get in the way when there's important Virtue Signaling to be done!

Nonsense but you know this. You just don’t like actual Welsh people and want them replaced. — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) October 31, 2023

"The teaching of forgetting is necessary if national belonging is to become no more than a name."

- Renaud Camus, Enemy of the Disaster — Vauban Books (@VaubanBooks) October 31, 2023

*laughs in Owain Glyndŵr* — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 31, 2023

As some are quick to point out, Black history in Wales extends about as far as the tendency of miners to get covered in soot and grime in their subterrainian work.

If by black you mean the bituminous powder caked on the face of Welsh miners, then yes, Welsh history is black history. — Leslie Douglas (@lesliedouglasx) October 31, 2023

The "Black experience of Wales" is approximately the same as my collie's experience of the Institute for Advanced Study. He understood nothing; he may have left a mark or two here and there, but nothing essential and nothing anyone really wanted. — Kevin Alfred Strom (@kevin_a_strom) October 31, 2023

The ridiculous self-hatred the west is going through is pure insanity. It's like saying:



There is no history of Kenya without the history of white experiences in Kenya.



There is no history of Japan without the history of Native American experiences in Japan. https://t.co/6PJIT0BCxk — Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) October 31, 2023

It's always remarkable seeing American social concerns grafted on to local politics by countries for whom the issues make absolutely no sense. Wales has had a very turbulent history it's true, but 'the Black experience' has had very little to do with any of it, as any quick perusal of the Wikipedia page on the topic will attest. And take heart, many who happen upon the tweet will perhaps have ample time for perusal of the Wikipedia page because there is currently a potential note on the story leading to it. Let's hope the note makes it, it's a well deserved note.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!