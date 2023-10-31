There's No Welsh History Without What Now? Welsh Labour Party Tweets Out Bizarre Claim

DC Mayor Admits Masks Fuel Crime Wave, Now Wants to Ban Criminals From...
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on October 31, 2023

Wales is a beautiful country, known for its craggy windswept moors and its fiery, fiercely independent and hardworking people. Something that Wales hasn't been known for historically is being a culturally or racially diverse land, although apparently the Welsh Labour Party isn't aware of that fact.

According to the 2021 UK Census conducted by the Office of National Statistics Wales is a white majority country with a whopping 93.8% of the population identifying as 'white'. Where does self-identified 'black' fall on the list? Dead bottom at 0.9%, tied with 'other'. So it's awfully hard to see how the history of Wales is defined and, in fact, inextricable with 'the black experience'. Welsh history is mostly taken up with fighting against the English for independence, eventually being subsumed by England through conquest and later decree, and more recently by Wales being a center for British mining. 

But the Welsh Labour Party isn't going to let a little thing like historical fact get in the way when there's important Virtue Signaling to be done!

As some are quick to point out, Black history in Wales extends about as far as the tendency of miners to get covered in soot and grime in their subterrainian work.

It's always remarkable seeing American social concerns grafted on to local politics by countries for whom the issues make absolutely no sense. Wales has had a very turbulent history it's true, but 'the Black experience' has had very little to do with any of it, as any quick perusal of the Wikipedia page on the topic will attest. And take heart, many who happen upon the tweet will perhaps have ample time for perusal of the Wikipedia page because there is currently a potential note on the story leading to it. Let's hope the note makes it, it's a well deserved note.

Tags: BLACK UNITED KINGDOM

