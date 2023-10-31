For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

As the drums of war continue to beat across the middle east it seems that everyone has an opinion as to what should or should not be done. The dividing lines are unusual because in many instances you have normally ideological opposites standing shoulder to shoulder on their respective side of the chasm between those who are taking side of the Palestinians in the ongoing conflict and those taking the side of the Israeli's. In such a time of separation and crisis it can be helpful to have a recognized expert in the area under contention clear his voice and make known to the world the wisdom he has gained over a lifetime of study.

But sometimes instead you end up with somebody who's notable for his dreadful mishandling of the area in question popping up to give his two cents. This is what we got today.

Carter Center calls for Gaza cease-fire, return of hostages https://t.co/2eW1KUnId8 pic.twitter.com/UPpyS3N0PE — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2023

Okay, okay, technically this isn't coming from Carter himself. This is coming from The Carter Center, 'a human rights nonprofit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalyn Carter.' But when you see something named after or affiliated with former President Jimmy Carter bandying about thoughts on what should best be done in a time of mid-east crisis... it doesn't instill confidence in the position they're taking, now does it?

"You know what we need more of? Jimmy Carter's foreign policy"



*high fives all around* — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) October 31, 2023

Of all the people in the universe, both living and departed, the absolute last person to take advice from regarding Iran and its proxies is … Jimmy Carter. — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) October 31, 2023

Pretty much our thoughts exactly.

Well he does have quite a bit of experience politely asking for the return of hostages, for what that's worth. — Panama Joe 🏖 (@Crypto_Sunrise) October 31, 2023

Carter is the last person who should offer an opinion on Iran. His Middle-East policies are a big part of why we are in this mess. — Rob Robertson (@RobRobertsonMN) October 31, 2023

Jimmy Carter’s center needs to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/r8PH6IA6SG — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 31, 2023

Honestly if you're running a non-profit named after Jimmy Carter of all people and you see that strife in the Middle East involving Iran and hostages is in the news you should probably take a long deep breath and really think about if you want to be wading in here... because you absolutely do not.

1978 called and wants its foreign policy back. https://t.co/siA8PknWKs — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 31, 2023

But of course the kiss of death for something like this is often found not in who is condemning the stance, but rather in who is praising it:

Calling for a ceasefire is not a “fringe” position, it’s the pro-peace, pro-humanity position. #CeasefireNOW https://t.co/x2Zghh86HK — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 31, 2023

When you find yourself aligning with Cori Bush, card carrying member of The Squad, you should do some hard and fast calculations on how you ended up here so you can make sure it doesn't happen again.

