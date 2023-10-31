WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:45 PM on October 31, 2023

As the drums of war continue to beat across the middle east it seems that everyone has an opinion as to what should or should not be done. The dividing lines are unusual because in many instances you have normally ideological opposites standing shoulder to shoulder on their respective side of the chasm between those who are taking side of the Palestinians in the ongoing conflict and those taking the side of the Israeli's. In such a time of separation and crisis it can be helpful to have a recognized expert in the area under contention clear his voice and make known to the world the wisdom he has gained over a lifetime of study.

But sometimes instead you end up with somebody who's notable for his dreadful mishandling of the area in question popping up to give his two cents. This is what we got today.

Okay, okay, technically this isn't coming from Carter himself. This is coming from The Carter Center, 'a human rights nonprofit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalyn Carter.' But when you see something named after or affiliated with former President Jimmy Carter bandying about thoughts on what should best be done in a time of mid-east crisis... it doesn't instill confidence in the position they're taking, now does it?

Pretty much our thoughts exactly.

Honestly if you're running a non-profit named after Jimmy Carter of all people and you see that strife in the Middle East involving Iran and hostages is in the news you should probably take a long deep breath and really think about if you want to be wading in here... because you absolutely do not.

But of course the kiss of death for something like this is often found not in who is condemning the stance, but rather in who is praising it:

When you find yourself aligning with Cori Bush, card carrying member of The Squad, you should do some hard and fast calculations on how you ended up here so you can make sure it doesn't happen again. 

***

ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JIMMY CARTER

