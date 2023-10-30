What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square

US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Coucy
Coucy  |  11:00 AM on October 30, 2023
Meme

This year the city of Vienna, Austria celebrates the 150th anniversary of the 'I. Wiener Hochquellenwasserleitung', the First Vienna Mountain Spring Pipeline. The pipeline was an ambitious project to bring clear drinking water 95 km to replace the then extant system of wells pulling water from the water table underneath the Austrian City, which had gotten progressively more polluted and non-potable from years of mismanagement and overuse. The construction of the aqueduct system was a major achievement for the city, and it's one of which they're understandably proud. To mark the event the city commissioned the artist group 'Gelatin' to design and construct a decorative fountain, which they did... although 'decorative' might be too strong a word for what they built. Please watch the video so you can take in every detail of this... thing.

Advertisement

What is this? What does it represent? Let's give a round of applause to whoever made this video and came up with the inspired idea to set it to bad recorder music though, that is truly a masterwork unlike this fountain. Some do point out that the music choice may do a disservice, though... to the musician on the recorder.

The fountain, named 'WirWasser', came in at a cost of  €1.8 million, as noted in Culture Critic's tweet. But city officials point out that at that price it was an absolute bargain, since they had initially discussed spending  €2.1 million on it. What a deal!

It's hard to find any reason to say yes to this question under the circumstances.

Advertisement

It 100% does, many agree.

It's legitimately one of the ugliest municipal 'beautification' projects to come down the pike in a long time, and given the track record of those types of projects that's saying something.

No doubt.

Hopefully this thing came with a decent refund policy, because it's gotta be returned. What were they thinking?!

Advertisement

***

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement