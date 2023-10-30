What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square

This year the city of Vienna, Austria celebrates the 150th anniversary of the 'I. Wiener Hochquellenwasserleitung', the First Vienna Mountain Spring Pipeline. The pipeline was an ambitious project to bring clear drinking water 95 km to replace the then extant system of wells pulling water from the water table underneath the Austrian City, which had gotten progressively more polluted and non-potable from years of mismanagement and overuse. The construction of the aqueduct system was a major achievement for the city, and it's one of which they're understandably proud. To mark the event the city commissioned the artist group 'Gelatin' to design and construct a decorative fountain, which they did... although 'decorative' might be too strong a word for what they built. Please watch the video so you can take in every detail of this... thing.

This is what they came up with, at a cost of €1.8 million of taxpayers' money...pic.twitter.com/BXPOM3vNbU — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) October 30, 2023

What is this? What does it represent? Let's give a round of applause to whoever made this video and came up with the inspired idea to set it to bad recorder music though, that is truly a masterwork unlike this fountain. Some do point out that the music choice may do a disservice, though... to the musician on the recorder.

You have to acknowledge how much more effort the musicians put into their craft than the artists did. — Texan-American🇺🇸 (@Shack8588G) October 30, 2023

The fountain, named 'WirWasser', came in at a cost of €1.8 million, as noted in Culture Critic's tweet. But city officials point out that at that price it was an absolute bargain, since they had initially discussed spending €2.1 million on it. What a deal!

Fountains in 1902: Fountains in 2023: pic.twitter.com/9wQmesAepn — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) October 30, 2023

It's hard to find any reason to say yes to this question under the circumstances.

They wished to celebrate the water supply, by taking the Michelin Man hostage and subjecting him to public ridicule? — Western Exile (@westernexile) October 30, 2023

Looks like something a kindergarten student might mold out of play-dough — David Montgomery (@dpmont0407) October 30, 2023

It 100% does, many agree.

@usembvienna that new water fountain looks like a 5 year old created it. What a sad day for Vienna. Many real artists could have done much better and for much less money. Where is the romance, the heritage, the sprit, the history? @UN_Vienna @UAE_IAEA @usunvie — Anthony Young ♿️ 🇺🇲 (@Eye_see_all_) October 30, 2023

Good Lord. They would have done better asking a 1st grade class to make clay art. — Miguel Maruso (@miggymaru) October 30, 2023

Did they give credit to the 1st grade art class for the design? — Adi Kor (@famandfire) October 30, 2023

It's legitimately one of the ugliest municipal 'beautification' projects to come down the pike in a long time, and given the track record of those types of projects that's saying something.

It resembles my dog’s morning bowel movement. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) October 30, 2023

A $500 fountain from home depot probably looks better — Tamias (@Tamias1000) October 30, 2023

The old masters are turning in their graves. — Mike (@Miketop1) October 30, 2023

No doubt.

Hopefully this thing came with a decent refund policy, because it's gotta be returned. What were they thinking?!

