'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Offers $1,000,000 Reward for WNBA Team to Play High School Boys...
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...
US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas
The AP's STILL Quoting Source That Fed Them 'Israel Bombed a Gaza Hospital'...
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes...
Thought Police? Here’s the Moment a Woman Was Arrested for Silently Praying on...
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch...
German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported...
ABSOLUTELY VILE: Anti-Semitic Posts Against Jewish Cornell Students Raise Alarms
Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts

Coucy
Coucy  |  12:30 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is an old and venerable institution, its roots extending back to the creation of the 'Association of Medical Superintendents of American Institutions for the Insane' by thirteen superintendents of insane asylums in 1844, going through a few name changes before settling on the its current name in 1927. In the years since it would seem that the inmates have truly taken over the asylum, as evidenced by this statement put out by current APA President Thema S. Bryant on Twitter last night:

Advertisement

A lot of this sounds like your standard woo, random pablum better left to the pages of a poorly conceived self-help book than to the pronouncements of the head of the oldest professional medical specialty organization in the U.S. But then comes that last word... decolonize. Suddenly it all comes together what this is all actually about.

Decolonization always sounds great until people ask you to decolonize your house.

Actually think things through beyond a simple slogan? Who has time for that?!

Recommended

'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
Advertisement

If you have any doubt as to what the word 'decolonize' would mean in this context look no further than the APA's own 'Inclusive Language Guide:

Dr. Bryan is also a professor of Psychology at Pepperdine University 'where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory', so we'd be curious to hear Pepperdine's thoughts on her stance here. But who are we kidding? The administration over at Pepperdine is probably on board with this line of thinking as well.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DOCTOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down
Amy Curtis
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes Interview
Doug P.
Clay Travis Offers $1,000,000 Reward for WNBA Team to Play High School Boys in Basketball
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped Doug P.
Advertisement