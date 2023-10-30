APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is an old and venerable institution, its roots extending back to the creation of the 'Association of Medical Superintendents of American Institutions for the Insane' by thirteen superintendents of insane asylums in 1844, going through a few name changes before settling on the its current name in 1927. In the years since it would seem that the inmates have truly taken over the asylum, as evidenced by this statement put out by current APA President Thema S. Bryant on Twitter last night:

Let go of the fear.

Let go of the lies.

Let go of the control issues.

Let go of the manipulation.

Let go of the selfishness.

Let go of that which has been stolen.

Let go of the denial.

Let go of the tendency to dehumanize.

Let go of the greed.



Decolonize. — Dr. Thema (@drthema) October 30, 2023

A lot of this sounds like your standard woo, random pablum better left to the pages of a poorly conceived self-help book than to the pronouncements of the head of the oldest professional medical specialty organization in the U.S. But then comes that last word... decolonize. Suddenly it all comes together what this is all actually about.

What native American tribe are you descended from that is indigenous to LA? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) October 30, 2023

Decolonization always sounds great until people ask you to decolonize your house.

OK so decolonization means whites go back to Europe, blacks go back to Africa, Muslims go back to the Middle East?



You decolonizers really haven't thought things through beyond slogans — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) October 30, 2023

Actually think things through beyond a simple slogan? Who has time for that?!

As I’ve recently learned, “Decolonize” is a term meaning ethnic cleansing & genocide.



As I’ve seen over & over again, they actually mean it. pic.twitter.com/HvPVsnOQng — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) October 30, 2023

"Decolonization" is a genocidal terrorist ideology. You're promoting it. Enough of this absolute nonsense. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 30, 2023

Given recent events, I think many members of the @apa are wondering whether this tweet means that you view Israelis as colonizers and Hamas as decolonizers? — Dr. Daniel J. Winarick (@DrWinarick) October 30, 2023

In other words, embrace ethnic cleaning, right? ‘Decolonization’ isn’t just a metaphor, right? — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) October 30, 2023

If you have any doubt as to what the word 'decolonize' would mean in this context look no further than the APA's own 'Inclusive Language Guide:

From the @APA’s new Inclusive Language Guide:



Decolonization includes “a demand for ‘land-back’ and other forms of economic and cultural justice.” https://t.co/1hqXa6xFRd pic.twitter.com/fsIhDY7GLa — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 30, 2023

Dr. Bryan is also a professor of Psychology at Pepperdine University 'where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory', so we'd be curious to hear Pepperdine's thoughts on her stance here. But who are we kidding? The administration over at Pepperdine is probably on board with this line of thinking as well.

