2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another...
Yeah, She's Awful BUT Rep. Cori Bush Using Peace to Hide her Anti-Semitism...
Run Forest RUUUN! Democrat SPRINTS From Media When Questioned about Anti-Israel Record (LO...
Joe Biden Addressed the Nation...and It Did Not Go Well!
WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages...
Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech...
Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend
Receipt-filled Thread DEBUNKS Propagandist Claim That Israel Destroyed Orthodox Church of...
Biden Says 'We Can't Let Petty, Partisan, Angry Politics Get in the Way'...
Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change...
'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries...
Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting...
Annnd OF COURSE --> Sarah Silverman Caves and BACKPEDALS on Defending Israel, Makes...
Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!)...

Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:15 PM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

It's being reported that the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has today released two American hostages from their custody, a mother and a daughter. Hamas has claimed that the release is being done for 'humanitarian reasons'.

Advertisement

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst says that he has obtained independent confirmation of the hostage release.

At this time it's unclear what 'humanitarian' reason was behind the hostage release but regardless of why it's good news that two of the hostages captured by Hamas in their October 7th attack on Israel are being released. Let's hope that they're in good shape after their ordeal in captivity.

Of course, as many have been quick to point out this is merely a drop in the bucket when Hamas holds somewhere around 200 hostages. Two is a good start but it's just a start.

Some are pointing out that there's likely an ulterior motive to this move.

Recommended

Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is in reference to the $100,000,000 dollars recently announced by The White House in 'humanitarian assistance' to the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

The mother and daughter are reported to be under the care of The Red Cross at this time, but we have to imagine that American and Israeli military and government officials will be very interested to hear what they have to say about conditions among the hostages and what they observed about their captors during their time with them. 

This is beyond doubt a propaganda effort by Hamas to gain sympathy from already sympathetic Western and Middle Eastern audiences, but regardless it's good news when hostages that were being held are released. Hopefully, they can be home soon.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL
Sam J.
2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another HUGE Dem-'Owned' Voting Bloc
Sam J.
WOW: IL Attorney in State’s Comptroller’s Office FIRED Over Grossly Anti-Semitic Messages (screenshots)
Sam J.
Run Forest RUUUN! Democrat SPRINTS From Media When Questioned about Anti-Israel Record (LOL-Watch)
Sam J.
'How Dare Jew'? Greta Thunberg Stands in Anti-Semitic Solidarity with Gaza Then Tries PULLING Post
Sam J.
Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cue the SCREECHING: Katie Pavlich NUKES Biden From Orbit for Oval Office Speech and Lefties Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement