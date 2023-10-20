Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'

It's being reported that the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has today released two American hostages from their custody, a mother and a daughter. Hamas has claimed that the release is being done for 'humanitarian reasons'.

Hamas has released two U.S. citizens, a mother and daughter, they kidnapped from southern Israel.



The Red Cross confirms the two hostages are already with them — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 20, 2023

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst says that he has obtained independent confirmation of the hostage release.

BREAKING: Two American hostages were released from Gaza, Fox News has independently confirmed — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 20, 2023

At this time it's unclear what 'humanitarian' reason was behind the hostage release but regardless of why it's good news that two of the hostages captured by Hamas in their October 7th attack on Israel are being released. Let's hope that they're in good shape after their ordeal in captivity.

Of course, as many have been quick to point out this is merely a drop in the bucket when Hamas holds somewhere around 200 hostages. Two is a good start but it's just a start.

Two down…. What about the rest? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 20, 2023

197 abducted hostages left to release 😢



Palestinian Hamas need to speed up release of the rest of the hostages. — HI808 (@hi808sun) October 20, 2023

To all those getting excited 2 out of almost 200 is abysmal! Although I am happy for the 2. — Elena (@Xerendipitist) October 20, 2023

Some are pointing out that there's likely an ulterior motive to this move.

This is just a propaganda to gain sympathy — Tarun (@heytarunn) October 20, 2023

Two American hostages released from GAZA…This is GOOD NEWS 🙏🏼



$100 million we should get ALL the hostages back!! — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) October 20, 2023

This is in reference to the $100,000,000 dollars recently announced by The White House in 'humanitarian assistance' to the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

The mother and daughter are reported to be under the care of The Red Cross at this time, but we have to imagine that American and Israeli military and government officials will be very interested to hear what they have to say about conditions among the hostages and what they observed about their captors during their time with them.

This is beyond doubt a propaganda effort by Hamas to gain sympathy from already sympathetic Western and Middle Eastern audiences, but regardless it's good news when hostages that were being held are released. Hopefully, they can be home soon.

