And Here We GO ... Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Makes Plea Deal With Prosecutors

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty in a Georgia court this morning.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case https://t.co/AEq6W3Mu5h — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

From CNN:

As part of her guilty plea, Powell is admitting her role in the January 2021 breach of election systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia. With the help of local GOP officials, a group of Trump supporters accessed and copied information from the county’s election systems in hopes of somehow proving that the election was rigged against Trump.

The plea does come with strings, however.

As part of her guilty plea, Powell will be required to testify at future trials and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia, prosecutors said at a hearing Thursday, @MarshallCohen reports. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2023

As former President Trump's legal counsel, Powell likely has a lot of information on the behind-the-scenes machinations that went on during the tumultuous period between the General Election in 2020 and Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20, 2021. Under those circumstances, it's not hard to see why prosecutors were eager to cut a deal with Powell, particularly if she provided them with information that they believed would be useful in their ongoing cases against the former President. Along with the requirement to testify in future proceedings and a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia, CNN reports that prosecutors are recommending 6 years of probation for her as punishment.

Wow, this is big news. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds. — X-Finance (@FinanceTwitty) October 19, 2023

Oh dear!!! Getting messier now — Jamie Olat 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 (@JamieOlat) October 19, 2023

I guess the Kraken won't be released now. — Whittaker Walt (@whittaker_walt) October 19, 2023

It should be interesting to see how Powell's testimony will go, but as has been the case for some time now Fulton County DA Fani Willis's case against the former President continues to be a major problem for him as the Republican primary election campaign grinds on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!