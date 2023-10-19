And Here We GO ... Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Makes Plea Deal With Prosecutors

Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
Coucy
Coucy  |  11:20 AM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty in a Georgia court this morning. 

From CNN:

As part of her guilty plea, Powell is admitting her role in the January 2021 breach of election systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia. With the help of local GOP officials, a group of Trump supporters accessed and copied information from the county’s election systems in hopes of somehow proving that the election was rigged against Trump.

The plea does come with strings, however.

As former President Trump's legal counsel, Powell likely has a lot of information on the behind-the-scenes machinations that went on during the tumultuous period between the General Election in 2020 and Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20, 2021. Under those circumstances, it's not hard to see why prosecutors were eager to cut a deal with Powell, particularly if she provided them with information that they believed would be useful in their ongoing cases against the former President. Along with the requirement to testify in future proceedings and a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia, CNN reports that prosecutors are recommending 6 years of probation for her as punishment.

It should be interesting to see how Powell's testimony will go, but as has been the case for some time now Fulton County DA Fani Willis's case against the former President continues to be a major problem for him as the Republican primary election campaign grinds on. 

***

Tags: GUILTY INDICTMENT TRUMP

