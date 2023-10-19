Would You Eat a 3000-Year-Old Cut of Beef? Many on Twitter Would

'Too Early?' Janice Dean Brings the Holiday Spirit to X with an Early...
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Everybody loves a good steak, right? It's hard to beat a nice hunk of beef that's been dry aged before cooking, giving it that tender quality you can only get after allowing the natural enzymes in the meat to break down its enzymes. But the question is how long to dry age it. A week? Two? Maybe a Month?

Advertisement

Maybe 3000 years?

Looks appetizing, huh?

Of course nobody's going to be eating this museum piece which currently resides safely on view at the Met 5th Avenue in New York City but that doesn't stop people from dreaming.

Sometimes things are forbidden for a reason though...

That'll do it!

Can't be long now.

We'd watch that, if we're being honest.

With all of the bad news in the world it can be easy to think that everything on Twitter (and in the world around us) is deadly serious all the time, so sometimes it's nice to step back and enjoy the silliness around us too. Laughter, as they as, is the best medicine... even for creeping existential dread.

***

