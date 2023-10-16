Israel REJECTS Zelenskyy's Request for an Official Visit

With everything going on in Israel it seems like the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has fallen out of the news cycle. While the Ukrainian flag emoji's are still proudly displayed by the usual suspects (mostly on the left) all over Twitter, it just seems like nobody is talking about it anymore. On October 11th Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was looking to change that situation by requesting permission to visit Israel on an 'official visit', saying of his request::

Advertisement

...I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people. I'm not talking about any institutions, but about support for the people who suffered from terrorist attacks and are dying today

Today Ukranian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda is reporting that Israel has responded to Zelenskyy's request with a quick 'No Thanks'.

"Israel has rejected a request from the Ukrainian President's Office to allow an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to this country in the wake of the Islamist group Hamas attack. The Israelis reportedly explained their refusal by saying that "the time is… pic.twitter.com/ts3kUxA8O2 — Ivan Katchanovski (@I_Katchanovski) October 16, 2023

It should be noted that Ukranian Pravda is not affiliated with the Russian newspaper 'Pravda'; it's a seperate entity that was founded in the year 2000 by Ukranian journalists Georgiy Gongadze and Olena Prytula.

Citing reporting by The Time of Israel, Ukrainian Pravda reports:

The Israelis reportedly explained their refusal by saying that "the time is not right" for Zelenskyy's visit.

'The time is not right' seems like an understatement. Certainly it's nice to express solidarity with a similarly embattled people, but Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely has more important things on his plate at the moment, and Zelenskyy certainly should have more important things on his own plate, one would think.

poor guy has to be the center of attention — Mary Blackwell (@MaryF_Blackwell) October 16, 2023

Zelensky thought it would be ok since everyone visits Ukraine in the middle of a war. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 16, 2023

We can see how he would have gotten that impression, yes.

Agree wholeheartedly. Zelensky needs to stay in Ukraine and handle his own issues there. No need to try and get a photo op in Israel now. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 16, 2023

Seems rather inappropriate- it’s like walking into a school yard fight and saying ‘hey bud - just crash on your couch for a while to show solidarity - but I am going to need you to recognize me and treat me like a VIP - oh btw my own house is on fire ‘ — Rahul Gangolli (@RahulGangolli) October 16, 2023

There may come a time and a place for foreign leaders to visit Israel to express solidarity with the Israeli people but so soon into this war seems like neither. But again, who can blame Zelenskyy for thinking that being seen with actors and other politicians is what a war-time leader should want? It's worked well enough for him... until now it seems.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!