Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions....
You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With...
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like...
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest...
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan
Former Israeli PM Slaps Down British Guest for Blaming Israel for Gazans’ Troubles
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New

Israel REJECTS Zelenskyy's Request for an Official Visit

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

With everything going on in Israel it seems like the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has fallen out of the news cycle. While the Ukrainian flag emoji's are still proudly displayed by the usual suspects (mostly on the left) all over Twitter, it just seems like nobody is talking about it anymore. On October 11th Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was looking to change that situation by requesting permission to visit Israel on an 'official visit', saying of his request::

Advertisement

...I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people. I'm not talking about any institutions, but about support for the people who suffered from terrorist attacks and are dying today

Today Ukranian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda is reporting that Israel has responded to Zelenskyy's request with a quick 'No Thanks'.

It should be noted that Ukranian Pravda is not affiliated with the Russian newspaper 'Pravda'; it's a seperate entity that was founded in the year 2000 by Ukranian journalists Georgiy Gongadze and Olena Prytula.

Citing reporting by The Time of Israel, Ukrainian Pravda reports:

The Israelis reportedly explained their refusal by saying that "the time is not right" for Zelenskyy's visit.

'The time is not right' seems like an understatement. Certainly it's nice to express solidarity with a similarly embattled people, but Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely has more important things on his plate at the moment, and Zelenskyy certainly should have more important things on his own plate, one would think.

Recommended

You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We can see how he would have gotten that impression, yes.

There may come a time and a place for foreign leaders to visit Israel to express solidarity with the Israeli people but so soon into this war seems like neither. But again, who can blame Zelenskyy for thinking that being seen with actors and other politicians is what a war-time leader should want? It's worked well enough for him... until now it seems.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL NETANYAHU UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident
Grateful Calvin
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Brett T.
Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
Amy Curtis
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Amy Curtis
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident Grateful Calvin
Advertisement