Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:45 PM on October 16, 2023
Meme

Look, Joe Biden is old. Despite having some discreet(ish) work done over the years the man is 80 years old and he looks like he's at least 80 years old. The Democrats know full well that the Presidents age is a major liability in his upcoming race for reelection, but what can you do? You can't make the guy younger, right? He is what he is and that's what he is...

Well, thanks to the magic of airbrushes and photoshop... you can try.

As Westley says to Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride 'My god, what is that thing?'

We don't know either, looks like a mannequin.

It would probably be neat to see the same treatment applied to former President Donald Trump... Ah, ask and ye shall receive. 

Snapchat would have done a better job of it.

Good point, they clearly got Jojo from Jerz on the case here.

It's only a matter of time before they're trying to pass this off as Biden at this point.

Joe Biden isn't getting any younger the more they try to do these weird tricks to make him seem younger the more it emphasizes just how old the man is. This will be more true as the actual campaign heats up next year; people are going to have to see the man himself sometime outside of the safe controlled environs of friendly media studios and photoshopped photos made by Democratic shills... assuming Biden can be coaxed out of his basement for this campaign. You never know.

***

