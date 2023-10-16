Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo

Look, Joe Biden is old. Despite having some discreet(ish) work done over the years the man is 80 years old and he looks like he's at least 80 years old. The Democrats know full well that the Presidents age is a major liability in his upcoming race for reelection, but what can you do? You can't make the guy younger, right? He is what he is and that's what he is...

Well, thanks to the magic of airbrushes and photoshop... you can try.

Good Morning and Happy Monday President Biden's recent appearance on 60 Minutes serves as a constant reminder of his unmatched capability for the job. His extraordinary empathy, compassion, and comprehensive comprehension of intricate foreign policy matters are truly remarkable… pic.twitter.com/eK7hYral7l — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) October 16, 2023

As Westley says to Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride 'My god, what is that thing?'

Bing AI:

Show me a demented, decrepit, pedo, corrupt failure of a president. Oh, and de-age him by a century or so. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 16, 2023

Who the heck is that guy? pic.twitter.com/qAK7E344sQ — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 16, 2023

We don't know either, looks like a mannequin.

It would probably be neat to see the same treatment applied to former President Donald Trump... Ah, ask and ye shall receive.

They gave him the SnapChat filter — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 16, 2023

Snapchat would have done a better job of it.

Good point, they clearly got Jojo from Jerz on the case here.

JFC he so old you can't even Photoshop all the wrinkles off of him — Cave Beater (@cavebeater) October 16, 2023

I didn’t know Biden was an IG influencer who needed to be filtered af 😂😂😂😂😂 — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 16, 2023

Why is the president cacked in make up? Most LGBT friendly admin of all time right? Can't find one to do it better? — Wyatt Shane 🇺🇸 (@bigfatdummby) October 16, 2023

It's only a matter of time before they're trying to pass this off as Biden at this point.

Joe Biden isn't getting any younger the more they try to do these weird tricks to make him seem younger the more it emphasizes just how old the man is. This will be more true as the actual campaign heats up next year; people are going to have to see the man himself sometime outside of the safe controlled environs of friendly media studios and photoshopped photos made by Democratic shills... assuming Biden can be coaxed out of his basement for this campaign. You never know.

