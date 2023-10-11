Wow! In 2007 video Joe Biden warned against the deadly danger of doing something he has NOW DONE

Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Coucy
Coucy  |  11:50 AM on October 11, 2023
Charles Rex Arbogast

As we age all of us tend to forget things, it just goes with the territory of getting older. Sometimes we forget a word we used to know, sometimes we forget the name of a dear friend when we encounter them on the street... it happens. In Joe Biden's case he seems to have forgotten a fact that he knew as recently as 2007: that pulling out of a war-zone and leaving all of your stuff behind you is a bad plan that can have dangerous repercussions in the ensuing years.

Note that this tweet is wrong about what then Senator Biden was discussing as the topic at hand here was Iraq, not Afghanistan. If you're interested in context you can find the full 1 hour 16 minute video here, the quoted section comes around the 12'45" mark. In his speech, before the Madison County Democrats in Winterset, Iowa Biden says:

If tomorrow the order goes out, I'm President of the united States I issue an order, end the war today begin the withdraw all American troops, it would take a year to get the American troops out. You hear me now? That's the truth. It would take a year to get them physically out. Now if you leave all the equipment behind you might be able to do it in seven months, and you leave those billions of dollars in weapons behind I promise they're going to be used against your grandchild and mine someday.

Sound familiar? Sound, perhaps, like an order that Joe Biden himself gave pulling American troops out of Afghanistan and leaving huge amounts of equipment behind, perhaps to be used against our grandchildren and his someday? It sure does.

Watching old videos of Biden is always a trip because it's a reminder of what he looked like before he, to all appearances, started getting a lot of work done.

Those were the days.

Of course Joe Biden isn't the first person to find that the landscape looks a lot different when you're sitting in the Oval Office and not just trying to get there, but it's always a fun exercise when these clips surface to look at the dichotomy between what a man says and what a man does once given the reins of power. Joe Biden has a long history of plagiarism though, so in his defense it's possible that he just cribbed this line from someone else and then let it slip his mind once he was done with it. Wouldn't be the first time.

***

