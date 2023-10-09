Bibi to Biden: We're going into Gaza

Barak Ravid writing for Axios is today reporting that during a call Sunday between Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden was informed that as far as the Israeli government sees it a ground operations push into Gaza will be necessary as the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas drags on.

SCOOP: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told President Biden that Israel does not have any choice but to unleash a ground operation in Gaza. "We have to go in," the Israeli leader said, according to three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the call. https://t.co/iEa3Dcmwbm — Axios (@axios) October 9, 2023

Axios received information on the call from 'three Israeli and U.S. sources (who were) briefed on the call'.

This move would risk pulling more radical fighting elements from Israel's neighbors into the conflict, most notably the radical Lebanese-based Shiite militant group Hezbollah, but as Axios reports the Israeli government feels 'that Israel ha(s) no other choice but to respond with force because a country can't show weakness in the Middle East.'

Many agree with Netanyahu's stance.

None of this comes as a great surprise but it's a reminder that as always the Middle East is a powder keg and things can take a grim turn at any moment. Let's pray that they don't.

