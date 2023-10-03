Oy Gevalt! Mondaire Jones thinks he's found the REAL culprits of McCarthy's fall.

Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:50 PM on October 03, 2023
Meme screenshot

Former NY Representative Mondaire Jones has weighed into the mess currently going on in the House of Representatives speaker fight with... a take. 

So... what exactly is Jones saying here?

Note that this photo was taken during one of the trips that Kevin McCarthy made as speaker to try to court the Hasidic Jewish community in New York State, hoping to win their support for vulnerable New York members of the Republican House Caucus.

It's hard to come up with any interpretation of Jones's out-of-context use of the photo that doesn't come off as wildly antisemitic. It's just a bizarre and wildly random take, and an unforced error by Jones in the extreme, as Twitter users were quick to point out.

Hard to see how it wouldn't be but it's New York State politics, so you never know.

This from an account that bills itself as the 'Leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism.' Oof.

If this is accurate that adds a whole other level of insanity to a post that already has no shortage of insanity attached to it.

No doubt they will be.

It's always possible Jones has some benign explanation for this but for the life of us we can't figure out what that might be. But we're sure he and his staff are huddling as we speak to come up with something that at least the party faithful will buy. Time will tell how that works out.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITIC KEVIN MCCARTHY

