Oy Gevalt! Mondaire Jones thinks he's found the REAL culprits of McCarthy's fall.

Former NY Representative Mondaire Jones has weighed into the mess currently going on in the House of Representatives speaker fight with... a take.

Well this was a waste of everyone’s time. pic.twitter.com/I2ZOxK5QWx — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

So... what exactly is Jones saying here?

Note that this photo was taken during one of the trips that Kevin McCarthy made as speaker to try to court the Hasidic Jewish community in New York State, hoping to win their support for vulnerable New York members of the Republican House Caucus.

NEW from me



HES LAYING ON THE SCHMALTZ:



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made at least three trips to visit Hasidic Jews in upstate New York in the last year in an effort to save vulnerable upstate GOP House membershttps://t.co/wxs6qIqrXZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 9, 2023

It's hard to come up with any interpretation of Jones's out-of-context use of the photo that doesn't come off as wildly antisemitic. It's just a bizarre and wildly random take, and an unforced error by Jones in the extreme, as Twitter users were quick to point out.

??????? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 3, 2023

I know someone whose political career is over. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) October 3, 2023

Hard to see how it wouldn't be but it's New York State politics, so you never know.

This is disgusting you vile antisemite — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) October 3, 2023

Please get a new social media team. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 3, 2023

This from an account that bills itself as the 'Leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism.' Oof.

The Grand Rabbi of New Square (featured in the photo) endorsed @MondaireJones in the '20 election and endorsed the Dems in the '22 election. What a bizarre X. — Meyer Tauber (@meyertauber) October 3, 2023

If this is accurate that adds a whole other level of insanity to a post that already has no shortage of insanity attached to it.

Now you’re being disrespectful. It was a holiday and like any lawmaker have to pay their respects. You could’ve used any other picture to make a comment. You know better. Sends the wrong message! — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) October 3, 2023

There are a lot of Democratic Jews who would be very interested in voting for you who really, REALLY need to know what you meant by tweeting this. — Seffi Kogen (@seffikogen) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

No doubt they will be.

It's always possible Jones has some benign explanation for this but for the life of us we can't figure out what that might be. But we're sure he and his staff are huddling as we speak to come up with something that at least the party faithful will buy. Time will tell how that works out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



