Stop trying to make Biden COOL, he's NOT cool! DNC tries to make Biden look 'cool' but falls flat

Thanks to a throwaway joke in the 2004 coming-of-age comedy 'Mean Girls', October 3rd has apparently been designated as 'Mean Girls Day' in many corners of the internet. To mark the occasion the official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee decided to ... say that octogenarian Joe Biden is 'a cool president'.

This apparently is a reference to June George, mother of the villain of the movie Regina George, who at one point says that she's the 'cool mom' ... which for anyone who's seen the movie is a strange person to want to compare yourself to.

So, he’s a drunk who takes way too much of an interest in the lives of minors? — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 3, 2023

See, this is why it's always good to think these things through and know what exactly it is you're talking about before you go referencing books and films.

Who’s running this account, Jamaal Bowman’s staff? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) October 3, 2023

“Approaching room temperature” is not “cool.” — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 3, 2023

Sometimes the same word can have multiple meanings depending on context, maybe the DNC just forgot about that.

I just cringed so hard my bones turned to jelly. https://t.co/Dcrge4YMxn — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 3, 2023

We all did, it's a normal and natural reaction. No need to consult a doctor.

Because that’s what we need in a President. A cool one. https://t.co/yC9nLw2eNh — The Jorster (@jorster) October 3, 2023

Who needs a stable currency and strong, sound leadership on the international stage when you can have an 80-year-old wearing aviators?

They’re trying a little too hard. https://t.co/R8jJmVahAs — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 3, 2023

Truly an understatement if ever there was one.

It's always bizarre when Democrats try to go with this type of messaging to support Biden, but it may simply be the inevitable result of them accepting the reality that no one believes that Biden is a cool, competent hand on the rudder of the Ship of State so they're desperately reaching for something, anything to hang their hats on to get them through the election.

Overall, consumer prices have increased 17.4% under Biden’s watch.



Cool! — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) October 3, 2023

With a 37% approval rating 😆😆😆😆💀 — MrsWalker613 (@MrsWalker613) October 3, 2023

After all, numbers don't lie. Expect to see more of this sort of thing as we approach election day next year because they're going to be on an all-out push to change public perceptions in any way they can think of.

***

