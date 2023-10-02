Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it can

Last night it was announced that Californian Governor Gavin Newsom had decided to appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. The only problem with the pick of Butler is, of course ... that she doesn't live in California.

Today, Butler has officially acknowledged and accepted the nomination. Of course, all of the Lefty accounts are heaping praise on her, because she's on their team so of course they are.

Congratulations — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) October 2, 2023

Congratulations!!!

We're fortunate to have you representing our great state! — Tonya A 🖤💜 CheckYourVoterReg (@TonyaA6) October 2, 2023

You are perfect for this. Can’t wait to see you shine — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 2, 2023

The responses from the Right side of the aisle are as one might expect less congratulatory and more interested in pointing out the peculiarity of the circumstances surrounding Butler's appointment.

Imagine the outrage if a Republican governor appointed the leader of the NRA to a Senate seat. 🤯🤯🤯 — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) October 2, 2023

Not gonna move back to CA tho, right?https://t.co/bMe6IRDsf0 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 2, 2023

"A state I have made my home." 🤡



You're from Maryland. pic.twitter.com/GibC22wRWb — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 2, 2023

In fairness, Maryland and California are practically next to each other, so who's going to quibble?

Oh ... they're not practically right next to each other?! Who knew?!

You don’t even live in California. pic.twitter.com/Yt6kCq0jgQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 2, 2023

Unless she gets a better gig in another state then she’s out of there, again. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) October 2, 2023

Hard to argue - incoming Senator Laphonza Butler's state affiliations and allegiances do seem to be up for grabs to whoever provides the most interesting offer.

Do you really live and vote in Maryland?



And have never held elected office?



And are you embarrassed? — The New Yawk Times: All the news that’s not. (@SherrilynJ77881) October 2, 2023

Wouldn't it be nice if Newsom had asked these questions?

I like that no one in California had the qualifications for this job. Says a lot about that state. — strallweat (@strallweat) October 2, 2023

As if we didn't already know more than enough about how California is run these days before this.

Didn’t know Gavin could nominate a third MD Senator. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 2, 2023

Strange times indeed!

Now no one is saying you have to be a California resident to be appointed to the Senate in California, this is all we assume perfectly legal. But as in so many cases what is legal and what is right just don't seem to be syncing up here. Congratulations, California. This is what you voted for, and now this is what you're getting.

***

