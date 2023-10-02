Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it can

Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before...
Coucy
Coucy  |  12:23 PM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Last night it was announced that Californian Governor Gavin Newsom had decided to appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. The only problem with the pick of Butler is, of course ... that she doesn't live in California

Today, Butler has officially acknowledged and accepted the nomination. Of course, all of the Lefty accounts are heaping praise on her, because she's on their team so of course they are.

The responses from the Right side of the aisle are as one might expect less congratulatory and more interested in pointing out the peculiarity of the circumstances surrounding Butler's appointment.

In fairness, Maryland and California are practically next to each other, so who's going to quibble?

Oh ... they're not practically right next to each other?! Who knew?!

Hard to argue - incoming Senator Laphonza Butler's state affiliations and allegiances do seem to be up for grabs to whoever provides the most interesting offer.

Wouldn't it be nice if Newsom had asked these questions?

As if we didn't already know more than enough about how California is run these days before this.

Strange times indeed!

Now no one is saying you have to be a California resident to be appointed to the Senate in California, this is all we assume perfectly legal. But as in so many cases what is legal and what is right just don't seem to be syncing up here. Congratulations, California. This is what you voted for, and now this is what you're getting.

***

