Ummm... CBS News has found a new and interesting way to measure things

Culture and the News business often bleeds through in strange and unexpected ways. In order to get a pull in younger viewers and readers stodgy old media organizations will sometimes go to great lengths to make their news feel relatable to a younger and 'hipper' clientele.

And sometimes this strategy backfires spectacularly.

A "relatively rare" sighting was discovered this week: A massive stingray nearly the length of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's rumored beau. https://t.co/MQBq49vRh7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2023

That's... that's a new standard of measurement if we've ever seen one. How does that translate into metric?

Not to say it isn't an interesting story in its way, a huge stingray washing up on the shores of Long Island, but in their search to game the Twitter algorithm by using buzzwords CBS News has gone to a fascinating new extreme.

what — Arnold Becker (@bruinoregonalt) September 29, 2023

Swiftie doing your social media posts? — 2SwiFt29 (@kennyng29) September 29, 2023

…anything, anything at all to avoid using the metric system — Top Hat Sensei🏺 (@TCRReece) September 29, 2023

CBS forcing a TSwift / Kelce reference into this otherwise interesting story. pic.twitter.com/8zfZGd7pUQ — Calculators Gonna Calculate (@gewanner) September 29, 2023

'If we try hard enough we're sure it'll fit!' cried the CBS News Twitter intern.

Did you -

Did you write this like this to get picked by searches?

This is terrible. — Jay-So 🇵🇷 (@JSoto80sGuy) September 29, 2023

When I was a contractor we'd often use the Kelce scale as a form of measurement.

I charged $155 a sq Kelce for tilework — strallweat (@strallweat) September 29, 2023

Depending on how many Kelce's square your kitchen is that can add up fast!

What a headline. Whoever said journalism is dead obviously hasn't seen this. — Charlie Bedgood (@CharlieBedgood) September 29, 2023

In other news from @CBSNews today:



Dianne Feinstein, senator from California, dies at age 90, almost three times the age of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's rumored beau. https://t.co/8MA0sYc8fu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 29, 2023

We love it when the topical news of the day comes together!

My next story, which might be read by Travis Kelce, while Taylor Swift plays in the background, will be about weapons shipments to Egypt, where they're NFL fans and Swifties. https://t.co/jDyFDa5A9a — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) September 29, 2023

What happens when your content-spouting AI determines the words "Taylor Swift" produce the best SEO. https://t.co/Ozjz32HFTo — Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) September 29, 2023

On a day with a fair share of breaking news going on as well as the looming specter of a government shut down eating up the rest of the news it's always fun to have a moment like this to laugh at 'journalists' making a fool of themselves in the search for yet more Search Engine Optimization. Good times all around.

