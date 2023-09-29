Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and...
Ummm... CBS News has found a new and interesting way to measure things

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:10 PM on September 29, 2023
Twitter

Culture and the News business often bleeds through in strange and unexpected ways. In order to get a pull in younger viewers and readers stodgy old media  organizations will sometimes go to great lengths to make their news feel relatable to a younger and 'hipper' clientele.

And sometimes this strategy backfires spectacularly.

That's... that's a new standard of measurement if we've ever seen one. How does that translate into metric?

Not to say it isn't an interesting story in its way, a huge stingray washing up on the shores of Long Island, but in their search to game the Twitter algorithm by using buzzwords CBS News has gone to a fascinating new extreme.

'If we try hard enough we're sure it'll fit!' cried the CBS News Twitter intern.

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Depending on how many Kelce's square your kitchen is that can add up fast!

We love it when the topical news of the day comes together!

On a day with a fair share of breaking news going on as well as the looming specter of a government shut down eating up the rest of the news it's always fun to have a moment like this to laugh at 'journalists' making a fool of themselves in the search for yet more Search Engine Optimization. Good times all around.

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)
Sam J.
REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk about Ukraine
Sam J.
'They enjoy far more power and privilege than anyone else': Seth Dillon EDUCATES on trans privilege
Chad Felix Greene
Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED by stats and MATH after making ugly dig at Kristi Noem about gun violence in SD
Sam J.
DO NOT BUCKLE: Glenn Beck appeals to Republicans in regards to government shutdown
Laura W.

