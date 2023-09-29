WHOA! After 27 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of Tupac Shakur

Since Tupac Shakur's death in 1996, questions have swirled around who was responsible for the rapper's death. Many have linked his murder to the involvement of others in the music industry, with much of the finger-pointing being at Christopher Wallace, also known as 'Notorious B.I.G.' This claim was most notably made in a 2002 article for the Los Angeles Times by Chuck Phillips, although Wallace was later able to provide a confirmed alibi. The untimely death of the well-known rapper Shakur inevitably led to a swirl of conspiracy theories about what happened to him on September 7th of 1996, including many long-running theories that Shakur hadn't died at all and was still alive but in hiding for various reasons.

But now a few weeks after the 27th anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death, Las Vegas police have made an arrest in connection with his murder, as reported by AP reporter Seung Mind Kim:

!!!! LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police arrest man on suspicion of murder in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, AP sources say. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 29, 2023

From the AP's writeup by Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter:

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday. Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down.

The AP goes on to note that this arrest comes two months after a police raid on the home of Davis's wife in search of items related to the murder of Shakur.

Davis's name had long been connected with the case, as the AP reports:

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective who spent years investigating the Shakur killing and wrote a book about it, said he would not be surprised by Davis’s indictment and arrest. “It’s so long overdue,” Kading told The Associated Press during a recent interview. “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.

Many people are expressing shock, surprise, and happiness at this development...

WHOA?! — Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) September 29, 2023

Wow! I was hoping for this everyday the last 20 years! — Smool (@coachsmool) September 29, 2023

Wow, about time — ✭ Jazz ✭ (@jazzlynn626) September 29, 2023

Insane. Never thought this day would come. https://t.co/fwpjVD5wV4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2023

While others are taking the opportunity to have a bit more fun with the story.

HOW BRO CAUGHT FOR KILLING A MAN WHO STILL ALIVE? — Luvv Brodie🏴‍☠️ (@HonourTheGift) September 29, 2023

I snitched. Sorry not sorry — Raider 🅿️eyton (@PeytonRaider) September 29, 2023

Is Tupac okay? — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 29, 2023

Tupac is still alive though so who are they framing — Big Mike || Greg Dulcich’s #1 Fan (@DulcichMuse) September 29, 2023

Excited for Tupac to reappear as a surprise witness at his own murder trial https://t.co/ZeG0XEUW7Q — Wesley Morgan (@wesleysmorgan) September 29, 2023

Clearly, this isn't confirmation that Davis committed the murder, but this is nonetheless a major development in the story. It will be interesting to see what the police have found after all this time that they think is definitive enough evidence to finally close the book on the murder of Tupac Shakur and bring this story to a close.

