SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*

Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on September 27, 2023

Every once in a while, Elon Musk and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will mix it up on Twitter for all the world to see. It's been speculated in the past that they do this because there are sparks flying between the two of them, a fact that even Musk himself can't deny. 

In a continuation of this will-they won't-they storyline, Elon Musk tweeted out a response to Ashley St. Claire in the wee hours of this morning which got right to the heart of his feelings about AOC; to say his opinion is low would be an understatement.

Now AOC has come out swinging by ... not denying the statement but rather wandering off into a non-sequitur about not having been born rich (which is debatable at best) and about having authored a bill one time.

Nowhere does she address the question at hand, whether or not she's smart, but honestly that's a judgment call that everyone should make on their own. We know where we'd land on that topic at the least. 

It must be disappointing to AOC that she isn't receiving the universal support in the replies that she was perhaps hoping for.

While many people chose to discuss the question of AOC's, some went a different direction, instead discussing her claimed life story and the truth of her list of 'accomplishments' in the House.

And to sum up the absurdity of AOC's attempted defense of her intelligence you can't go wrong with this.

Extraordinary indeed, although perhaps not how AOC intended. 

You hate to see this kind of lover's quarrel break out in public, don't you?

