SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*

Every once in a while, Elon Musk and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will mix it up on Twitter for all the world to see. It's been speculated in the past that they do this because there are sparks flying between the two of them, a fact that even Musk himself can't deny.

In a continuation of this will-they won't-they storyline, Elon Musk tweeted out a response to Ashley St. Claire in the wee hours of this morning which got right to the heart of his feelings about AOC; to say his opinion is low would be an understatement.

She’s just not that smart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

Now AOC has come out swinging by ... not denying the statement but rather wandering off into a non-sequitur about not having been born rich (which is debatable at best) and about having authored a bill one time.

I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress.



Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs.



Stay mad 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/EDsPGs8Bx6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

Nowhere does she address the question at hand, whether or not she's smart, but honestly that's a judgment call that everyone should make on their own. We know where we'd land on that topic at the least.

It must be disappointing to AOC that she isn't receiving the universal support in the replies that she was perhaps hoping for.

why are you so obsessed with Elon? do you want to date him? — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) September 27, 2023

Why would anyone be mad at your disability? It's apparent you struggle. The more you speak, the clearer it is. It's about educating the public to stop looking at your bosom & digest how dumb.. — PractiKel 😇 (@escapefromNYnow) September 27, 2023

Still not too smart though. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) September 27, 2023

You’re very sensitive for a strong Latinks womxn. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

While many people chose to discuss the question of AOC's, some went a different direction, instead discussing her claimed life story and the truth of her list of 'accomplishments' in the House.

You grew up in the wealthy suburbs of Westchester County. Drop the Bronx shtick at the very least girly pop. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 27, 2023

You grew up in one of the wealthiest counties in the country getting educated at elitist institutions very few can afford. You were literally casted for your job by an acting group. You’re not Jenny from the Block you’re Sandy from Westchester and Yorktown Heights. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) September 27, 2023

Your major accomplishments include:



- winning a popularity contest



- investigating someone (literally doing your job)



- creating government bureaucracies that rob taxpayers to pay for things your friends/supporters want.



This is what you’re proud of? How many of those… — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) September 27, 2023

And to sum up the absurdity of AOC's attempted defense of her intelligence you can't go wrong with this.

extraordinary — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) September 27, 2023

Extraordinary indeed, although perhaps not how AOC intended.

You hate to see this kind of lover's quarrel break out in public, don't you?

