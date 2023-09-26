NY Gov Kathy Hochul's attempt to talk up her authoritarian, overtaxed, progressive state falls FLAT

Calm down! 'The View' has a full-on tantrum over magazine cover mocking Pelosi...
Coucy
Coucy  |  11:40 AM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

One of the major jobs of any state governor is to boost his or her state, crow about its achievements, and try to draw in new businesses and new residents. Things haven't been going so well on that front for New York Governor Kathy Hochul; New York has had negative population growth for some time and businesses have been leaving her state for more tax (and regulation) advantageous climes as well. When you're faced with these sorts of challenges you'll grab on to any bit of good news, but grabbing on to this bit of 'good news' doesn't seem to have gone Hochul's way.

On the surface that's all well and good that teachers have such a great time in New York State ... but what about the students?

Things don't look quite so rosy from that direction, huh? It's wonderful that the teachers are happy, but ideally, happy teachers actually teaching students would be preferred.

"But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?"

Since it's Twitter and all some chose to go beyond commentary on the claim in the tweet and express their feelings about the job Kathy Hochul is doing shepherding her state.

There's stiff competition for that title, but New York certainly has to be up there yes.

Maybe next time Gov. Hochul should find a metric to cheer about that involves something New York State does well in on more than a surface level... although that might be tough to come by these days.

