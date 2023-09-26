NY Gov Kathy Hochul's attempt to talk up her authoritarian, overtaxed, progressive state falls FLAT

One of the major jobs of any state governor is to boost his or her state, crow about its achievements, and try to draw in new businesses and new residents. Things haven't been going so well on that front for New York Governor Kathy Hochul; New York has had negative population growth for some time and businesses have been leaving her state for more tax (and regulation) advantageous climes as well. When you're faced with these sorts of challenges you'll grab on to any bit of good news, but grabbing on to this bit of 'good news' doesn't seem to have gone Hochul's way.

New York was just rated one of the top states in the country for teachers by @wallethub!



Great teachers help our students become better citizens — activists, change agents, & leaders in our communities. I'll never stop fighting for them. pic.twitter.com/STW64UqGyn — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 25, 2023

On the surface that's all well and good that teachers have such a great time in New York State ... but what about the students?

Here are the proficiency rates:https://t.co/lHwzDxXgmK — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) September 25, 2023

Things don't look quite so rosy from that direction, huh? It's wonderful that the teachers are happy, but ideally, happy teachers actually teaching students would be preferred.

Not so great for students, though. 🤷‍♀️ — What? (@Possiblyinabit) September 25, 2023

Are they great? It’s not based on the performance of the students or schools so what makes them great? — thobel (@ThomasBelajonas) September 25, 2023

Students can't add, subtract, spell, or read, but hey, who needs to do any of that. — 🇺🇸 USA 1st 🇺🇸 (@FVP351328391) September 25, 2023

"But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?"

Imagine what this number would be if you looked solely at city schools 😳 “When college readiness was factored into the equation, school officials found that only 1 in 4 students who graduate from New York high schools are ready for college w/out requiring remedial coursework.” — Jill miller 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jillmil70263625) September 26, 2023

School is not for teachers Kathy — Rmonte2003 (@rmonte2003) September 25, 2023

Since it's Twitter and all some chose to go beyond commentary on the claim in the tweet and express their feelings about the job Kathy Hochul is doing shepherding her state.

Great teachers,yes. A great Gov, NO — K J Horace (@KJH07295) September 25, 2023

And you're voted the worst governor. — JP - DMs will be ignored and deleted. (@jporacing) September 25, 2023

There's stiff competition for that title, but New York certainly has to be up there yes.

Worst state for taxpayers. Extortion. — Richard Wilson (@Richard54370506) September 25, 2023

Maybe next time Gov. Hochul should find a metric to cheer about that involves something New York State does well in on more than a surface level... although that might be tough to come by these days.

