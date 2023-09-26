BREAKING: Canadian Speaker steps DOWN amid Ukrainian Nazi controversy

Group thinks it can make Joe Biden cool with younger voters with an...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on September 26, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

The fallout from the SNAFU involving the Canadian Parliament and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praising the service of a Ukrainian WWII veteran only to find that this particular veteran was a veteran of the Nazi military and the Waffen SS has been substantial. Earlier today it was reported that the government of Poland is looking to extradite the veteran, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, to be charged for his wartime crimes against Poland.

As the scandal continues to roil the Canadian political world, it has claimed its first victim: Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Rota's resignation will be effective as of the end of the sitting day tomorrow. 

The Speaker had previously claimed full responsibility for the event, as reported on Twitchy by Aaron Walker yesterday.

As Aaron pointed out, his statement of yesterday was a typical obfuscatory exercise in political double-speak, but to his credit, he's put his money where his mouth is. The buck has, for the moment, stopped with Speaker Rota. Where it falls next remains to be seen.

Of course not everyone thinks that this is the entirety of justice being served for this incident.

It remains to be seen how far the fallout from this incident will reach, or if this will put an end to the finger-pointing and recriminations in Ottawa (for the time being, at least). If Poland continues to make a stink about this by demanding extradition and a formal apology from Canada it could complicate the Canadian geo-political environment, something that they didn't need with tensions already running high between Canada and India over entirely unrelated matters.

Stay tuned.

***

