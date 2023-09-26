BREAKING: Canadian Speaker steps DOWN amid Ukrainian Nazi controversy

The fallout from the SNAFU involving the Canadian Parliament and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praising the service of a Ukrainian WWII veteran only to find that this particular veteran was a veteran of the Nazi military and the Waffen SS has been substantial. Earlier today it was reported that the government of Poland is looking to extradite the veteran, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, to be charged for his wartime crimes against Poland.

Poland wants to extradite the Nazi who received a standing ovation in Canada’s parliament. The Trudeau government has finally succeeded in making me embarrassed to be a Canadian. https://t.co/fO7fVHIRIe — Norman Levine (@NormanLevine100) September 26, 2023

As the scandal continues to roil the Canadian political world, it has claimed its first victim: Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

🚨BREAKING: Canadian House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns after honoring Yaroslav Hunka, a Nazi who fought with the 14th division of the Waffen SS against the Russians in Ukraine in WWll with a standing ovation during a visit by Volodomyr Zelenskyy



pic.twitter.com/dqcbtL7R6j — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2023

Rota's resignation will be effective as of the end of the sitting day tomorrow.

The Speaker had previously claimed full responsibility for the event, as reported on Twitchy by Aaron Walker yesterday.

HoC Speaker, Anthony Rota, says the decision to invite a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit in WW2 to Zelensky’s speech, was “entirely” his own.



“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/n3pnwWwGdI — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) September 24, 2023

As Aaron pointed out, his statement of yesterday was a typical obfuscatory exercise in political double-speak, but to his credit, he's put his money where his mouth is. The buck has, for the moment, stopped with Speaker Rota. Where it falls next remains to be seen.

Canada has become such a silly country under Trudeau. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 26, 2023

Isn't this the same guy who said that truckers honking their horns was code for heil hitler?



Beautiful. — Peter Daszak's Designer Virus (@ExposingBullsht) September 26, 2023

Of course not everyone thinks that this is the entirety of justice being served for this incident.

typical Justin

need someone else to take the responsibility — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) September 26, 2023

Really making him take the fall huh. When the PM office is the one who vetted him.. — al .🇮🇹. (@ricciardelli718) September 26, 2023

Fall guy. — GoldenAgeGeek (@GoldenAgeGeeks) September 26, 2023

It remains to be seen how far the fallout from this incident will reach, or if this will put an end to the finger-pointing and recriminations in Ottawa (for the time being, at least). If Poland continues to make a stink about this by demanding extradition and a formal apology from Canada it could complicate the Canadian geo-political environment, something that they didn't need with tensions already running high between Canada and India over entirely unrelated matters.

Stay tuned.

***

