Let the pointing and laughing BEGIN! 'Atheist Dad' account gets BOOTED from his high-horse

Everyone has little tells that say something about them. Sometimes it's a necklace with a religious icon, sometimes it's a 'Biden/Harris' bumper sticker on their Prius, and sometimes it's just the way you walk that lets people know you were in the military. With some people, they're more subtle, with others, they're more obvious, but they're always there.

Advertisement

So if you're going to point out other people's way of signaling something about themselves and claim you're better than that you really should make sure you're not living in a glass house before you start hucking those rocks.

I don't wear anything that states my lack of belief.



So why do christians feel the need to tell the world their belief system ? pic.twitter.com/l5K4liRN0q — AtheistDad 🔭 🇬🇧 ⚛️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AndyBuzz72) September 25, 2023

Uhuh ... can you spot the issue here?

I don't state my religion in my Twitter handle.



So why do atheists feel the need to tell the world their belief system ? pic.twitter.com/hp8ljWnhXb — Robᵉʳᵗ Graham 𝕏 (@ErrataRob) September 26, 2023

You have four symbols in your Twitter name and your name is AtheistDad. — Prince of Paradox (@ParadoxPNC) September 26, 2023

“Signed, AthiestDad, the dad who’s an atheist. Follow me on Twitter where I, AtheistDad, talk about my atheism.” — Huff (@Huff4King) September 26, 2023

Some astute researchers went looking and found that AtheistDad isn't above wearing something to signal his beliefs (or lack thereof) to the world in his everyday life.

That's from July of 2021 if you want to go take a look yourself.

It doesn't matter your belief system or lack of one, watching someone attempt to signal smug superiority and immediately get trounced in the replies is always a good time. It's a reminder of an important rule of thumb: You'd better be darned sure you have everything in order when you climb up on that high-horse because it's an awful long fall if you get knocked off of it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!