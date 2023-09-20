Rob Reiner is once again preaching 'The End Is Nigh'

Rob Reiner is out there once again saying nonsense. The actor best known for having leveraged his father Carl's celebrity into an acting job on, 'All In The Family' playing Michael 'Meathead' Stivic before pivoting to a career as a movie director has, since the directing gigs dried up, pivoted yet again to a role as a purveyor of bad takes on Twitter. Today's deep thought is in line with Reiner's usual offerings in this career.

Advertisement

Not Hyperbole. If Trump returns to the White House, it will be the end of American Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 20, 2023

Dictionary.com defines 'Hyperbole' as:

obvious and intentional exaggeration. an extravagant statement or figure of speech not intended to be taken literally, as “to wait an eternity.”

Now, whether Mr. Reiner considers his tweet to be hyperbole or not is irrelevant, as such an absurd statement can't help but be hyperbolic. It is what it is, although perhaps calling it 'unhinged' would be a more accurate term for it.

That is exactly a hyperbole. — upupdowndownleftright (@DEXoverCEX) September 20, 2023

That sounded very anti democratic — Gusano (@mistergusano) September 20, 2023

How? Be specific? Who would tear things down? — D (@robinder14) September 20, 2023

I’m not a trump fan but you are exaggerating. You’ll be fine in your speedos and with your millions of dollars. — Peaceful Piranha (@preachpiranha) September 20, 2023

If Trump is elected by tens of millions of voters freely choosing the candidate of their choice, - that's the "end of American democracy"?? Funny, I thought that was the definition of American democracy. — Peter Crossley (@crosspe5) September 20, 2023

The crazy thing about Reiner though is that despite him spending his days blathering objective insanity on the digital pages of Twitter, he always has people willing to agree with him wholeheartedly. Such a nice reminder that factionalism at the expense of basic common sense and sanity is always a bipartisan sport.

So true and scary so many people do not realize that. — NancyA (@npa222) September 20, 2023

You stated in 2016 that democracies only have a shelf life of 246 years……. It still haunts me. — Barb 🙏 for Ukraine. (@BarbVina1) September 20, 2023

If you go looking for a political lodestone and the person you settle on is Rob Reiner then maybe following politics isn't for you. It might be time to consider taking up knitting or golf or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



