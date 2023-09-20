Rob Reiner is once again preaching 'The End Is Nigh'

AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:20 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitchy

Rob Reiner is out there once again saying nonsense. The actor best known for having leveraged his father Carl's celebrity into an acting job on, 'All In The Family' playing Michael 'Meathead' Stivic before pivoting to a career as a movie director has, since the directing gigs dried up, pivoted yet again to a role as a purveyor of bad takes on Twitter. Today's deep thought is in line with Reiner's usual offerings in this career.

Dictionary.com defines 'Hyperbole' as:

  1. obvious and intentional exaggeration.

  2. an extravagant statement or figure of speech not intended to be taken literally, as “to wait an eternity.”

Now, whether Mr. Reiner considers his tweet to be hyperbole or not is irrelevant, as such an absurd statement can't help but be hyperbolic. It is what it is, although perhaps calling it 'unhinged' would be a more accurate term for it. 

The crazy thing about Reiner though is that despite him spending his days blathering objective insanity on the digital pages of Twitter, he always has people willing to agree with him wholeheartedly. Such a nice reminder that factionalism at the expense of basic common sense and sanity is always a bipartisan sport.

If you go looking for a political lodestone and the person you settle on is Rob Reiner then maybe following politics isn't for you. It might be time to consider taking up knitting or golf or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


