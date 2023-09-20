Trump Jr.'s Twitter account HACKED (and YIKES ... check out what the hacker had to say)

For a brief period this morning, the Twitter account of Trump Jr. appears to have been hacked. Someone seems to have accessed Trump Jr.'s Twitter account shortly before 8:30 AM and immediately taken the opportunity to tweet out as much random nonsense as he (or she) could think of before the account was taken back over and scrubbed around 9:00 AM.

Account security is an important issue for anyone but it's especially important if you're a notable public figure like a member of the Trump family, just so someone doesn't get to make random absurdist jokes at your expense if nothing else.





We can all agree that these messages weren't sent by Trump Jr. There were several other messages put out as well, but they used somewhat more ... colorful language so we decided to spare you from seeing those.

It’s not even 9am. Today will be interesting. — Fight4Truth (@NJPatriot4US) September 20, 2023

Ok seems you are hacked — The Dutch Doge Guy 🐕 (@070guy) September 20, 2023

Quality posts lately, Don! — 地獄ケーキ(Hokusaist)👹🐉🗡️🇺🇸 (@JigokuCake) September 20, 2023

I may get the six person. Authentication now. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) September 20, 2023

But at least one member of the Trump family seems to be taking the whole thing in stride and having a bit of fun with it this morning

As earlier stated, around 9:00 AM someone on Trump's team seems to have noticed the hack and reverted the account to a previous state, scrubbing the tweets that had been issued by the hacker. Hopefully, Don Jr changes some passwords and maybe sets up some two-factor authentication on his twitter account so this won't happen again. These things are always fun in their way but they're also a reminder that online security should be taken seriously, unless you want words put in your mouth that you'd really rather not have there.

