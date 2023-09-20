David Hogg spent his evening thinking about how much he HATES The Federalist Society

Joe Scarborough: Biden Is More Mentally Fit Than Trump
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:20 AM on September 20, 2023

What do you do to wind down after a long day? Probably read a book, maybe catch up on a television show, or chat about your day with your spouse. Normal stuff. 

What does David Hogg do after a day of grifting for money and selling weird liberal MyPillow knockoffs? Apparently, he gets himself worked up about The Federalist Society.

In a series of 4 tweets hastily scrawled between 10:48 and 11:00 PM (one not included here because David has a potty mouth) Hogg randomly began attacking The Federalist Society. The instigating event apparently was the Harvard branch of the Conservative Debate and Advocacy Society daring to post a picture of their board looking happy and saying they were excited about the year ahead. We have to assume that one of the members of the group must have given David a swirlie in a Harvard bathroom at some point, given his random vitriol for this group of happy young people in particular.

David IS right that The Federalist Society has been an effective organization, having quietly worked behind the scenes since its founding in 1982 to shape judicial thought through advocacy and open debate around the ideas of Constitutional Originalism and Textualism. They count among their members all of the current Conservative Supreme Court Justices (although there is some question about if Chief Justice John Roberts was technically a member) as well as many lower court justices and several current Republican members of Congress. 

So if The Federalist Society is getting under David Hogg's skin and keeping him up at night ... they're clearly doing something right.

