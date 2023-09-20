Biden announces new youth program called 'American Climate Corps' so it looks like he's 'doing something'

Joe Biden is looking for any and every way to buy off the youth vote so he can get them to the polls come November 2024. With constant promises of finding a way to make their college free and to pay off whatever loans they have already taken out for college, he's been desperately trying to find a way to make them think he's taking care of the bill for their education if only they'll vote for him again. Now his administration is looking to find them a job in 'the clean energy and climate resilience economy' once they're out of school it seems.

Today, I'm taking executive action to launch the American Climate Corps – a workforce initiative that will train over 20,000 young people for good-paying jobs in the clean energy and climate resilience economy.https://t.co/PPJg1aoo2y — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2023

Job training programs are nothing new, of course, but job training programs usually are aimed at training workers to fill projected actual economic or infrastructure needs. And as much as the Biden administration has talked about making 'the Green Economy' a thing ... it steadily refuses to actually become a thing, largely because outside of a fringe chunk of the population nobody wants this stuff.

Is there legislation to fund this initiative? Or have you just stopped following the Constitution entirely? — Burgumania (@Burgumania) September 20, 2023

Where exactly IS the money coming from for this? Nothing's free, and that's especially true when the government has its hands in the thing.

Ahhh starting a climate cult now. — vox nihili (@lindblad_glenn) September 20, 2023

Do clean energy companies provide the training? — Think Differently (@extrapolatemate) September 20, 2023

We all know the answer to this, this is going to be the federal government giving another hand-out to the green energy companies polished up to look like it's a 'job training program'.

Communist training force — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) September 20, 2023

Buying votes again I see — MacSweaty (@TheMacSweaty) September 20, 2023

When you dig down into the nuts and bolts of the Corps, the training is mostly to do with things like 'REBUILD COASTAL WETLANDS TO PROTECT COASTAL COMMUNITIES FROM STORM SURGES AND FLOODING' and 'MANAGE FORESTS TO PREVENT CATASTROPHIC WILDFIRES' which are jobs currently done already by the Bureau of Land Management among others, so this looks to be nothing but an overhyped recruitment and internship tool for various governmental bureaus. But whatever 'ADVANCE ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE TO ENSURE ALL AMERICANS LIVE IN HEALTHY, THRIVING COMMUNITIES' entails should raise some red flags.

***

