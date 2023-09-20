4,000 people have crossed illegally into Texas since... THIS MORNING?
Biden announces new youth program called 'American Climate Corps' so it looks like he's 'doing something'

Coucy
Coucy  |  1:40 PM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden is looking for any and every way to buy off the youth vote so he can get them to the polls come November 2024. With constant promises of finding a way to make their college free and to pay off whatever loans they have already taken out for college, he's been desperately trying to find a way to make them think he's taking care of the bill for their education if only they'll vote for him again. Now his administration is looking to find them a job in 'the clean energy and climate resilience economy' once they're out of school it seems.

Job training programs are nothing new, of course, but job training programs usually are aimed at training workers to fill projected actual economic or infrastructure needs. And as much as the Biden administration has talked about making 'the Green Economy' a thing ... it steadily refuses to actually become a thing, largely because outside of a fringe chunk of the population nobody wants this stuff.

Where exactly IS the money coming from for this? Nothing's free, and that's especially true when the government has its hands in the thing.

We all know the answer to this, this is going to be the federal government giving another hand-out to the green energy companies polished up to look like it's a 'job training program'.

When you dig down into the nuts and bolts of the Corps, the training is mostly to do with things like 'REBUILD COASTAL WETLANDS TO PROTECT COASTAL COMMUNITIES FROM STORM SURGES AND FLOODING' and 'MANAGE FORESTS TO PREVENT CATASTROPHIC WILDFIRES' which are jobs currently done already by the Bureau of Land Management among others, so this looks to be nothing but an overhyped recruitment and internship tool for various governmental bureaus. But whatever 'ADVANCE ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE TO ENSURE ALL AMERICANS LIVE IN HEALTHY, THRIVING COMMUNITIES entails should raise some red flags. 

***

