Louis CK has an interesting take on US border: Let 'em all in, Americans have it too good

This is an older video but for some reason, people are buzzing about it today. Back in January, comedian and confessed exhibitionist Louis CK was on the Joe Rogan Podcast, where he shared his unorthodox take on what the US border policy should be.

'It shouldn't be so great here, is what I'm saying... in America. It's a weird thing to sequester a group of people and try to keep upping their lifespan and their lifestyle. And just keep trying to increase that for this group of people and there's this pressure of people trying to get in so they can enjoy it... There's something wrong about that and that's not a system that's working.'

There's a lot more to it and it's well worth watching the whole thing to hear the rambling incoherence of CK's argument. It's hard to suss out the context from the clip presented, but it's also hard to imagine what context would make this take seem any saner.

Again, it's an old clip but it's started circulating today and people are once again scratching their heads and asking 'What?!'

Louis CK: if we allow open borders, America is going to have a lot of problems… and that’s good. We should have problems. It’s not fair that life in America should be good while it being bad in third world countries

pic.twitter.com/yRCv1JgsQs — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 19, 2023

Louis CK explains why he supports open borders. “My feeling is that we should open it. Let everybody pour in, but then there will be all these problems. Yes, there should be. It shouldn’t be so great here in America."pic.twitter.com/GD3CN9FUNr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2023

Louis CK is one of my favorite comedians of all time, he’s a brilliant mind, but for someone worth 10s of millions of dollars to advocate for others to suffer, knowing that he and his family will be immune from the suffering, is everything that is wrong with our country. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) September 19, 2023

That's insane. — Eric Black (@EricCaleb208) September 19, 2023

This is what happens when you don't understand why different places have different standards of living. — Ian Bland (@IanBlandThatsMe) September 19, 2023

Of course he wants this bc he’s rich enough to avoid all the problems this will cause — Mike McG (@EffTruck) September 19, 2023

Such a great idea! Other countries shouldn't change policies so that their economy improves. We should just force the US to suck. — Woke Messiah 🟧🌈💔🏴‍☠️🧙‍♂️💉 (@MessiahWoke) September 19, 2023

Perhaps Louis CK would be interested in letting some migrants stay with him for a few months, just to put his money where his mouth is. Despite his career troubles due to his ... habits, CK is still a very wealthy man. If he thinks people have it too easy it's time he leads by example and gives up some of his privacy and comfort.

For the greater good, of course.

***

