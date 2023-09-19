Louis CK has an interesting take on US border: Let 'em all in, Americans have it too good

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN that some evil state will weaponize the outcomes of...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:10 PM on September 19, 2023
This is an older video but for some reason, people are buzzing about it today. Back in January, comedian and confessed exhibitionist Louis CK was on the Joe Rogan Podcast, where he shared his unorthodox take on what the US border policy should be. 

'It shouldn't be so great here, is what I'm saying... in America. It's a weird thing to sequester a group of people and try to keep upping their lifespan and their lifestyle. And just keep trying to increase that for this group of people and there's this pressure of people trying to get in so they can enjoy it... There's something wrong about that and that's not a system that's working.'

There's a lot more to it and it's well worth watching the whole thing to hear the rambling incoherence of CK's argument. It's hard to suss out the context from the clip presented, but it's also hard to imagine what context would make this take seem any saner.

Again, it's an old clip but it's started circulating today and people are once again scratching their heads and asking 'What?!'

Perhaps Louis CK would be interested in letting some migrants stay with him for a few months, just to put his money where his mouth is. Despite his career troubles due to his ... habits, CK is still a very wealthy man. If he thinks people have it too easy it's time he leads by example and gives up some of his privacy and comfort. 

For the greater good, of course.

***

