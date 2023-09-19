Andrew Wortman doubles down on lie about 'Republicans BURNING BOOKS!' after getting Community Noted

In the wee hours of yesterday morning, Andrew Wortman, Leftist influencer and card-carrying member of 'The Resistance', got all in a tizzy over a video depicting what Wortman claimed was 'Republican lawmakers using FLAMETHROWERS to incinerate HISTORY TEXTBOOKS'!!!

These are REPUBLICAN STATE SENATORS (one of whom is running for Governor) in Missouri using FLAMETHROWERS to incinerate HISTORY TEXTBOOKS (for evidently not being sufficiently whitewashed already). Talk about a literal FIVE-ALARM FIRE. Get these fascists the fuck out of office. https://t.co/LAW5DB7pgI — Andrew—Author of America Rises Newsletter—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 18, 2023

Oh, the humanity! It's like Fahrenheit 451 in Missouri! Except ... it's not.

Rather, they're incinerating empty boxes representing the "woke liberal agenda," according to them. https://t.co/1mVBl3neoc — snopes.com (@snopes) September 18, 2023

Snopes isn't exactly known for its Republican-friendly leanings so when they're forced to bestir themselves and slap you down with a 'miscaptioned' label on a claim made about Republicans you know the tweet was a doozy of a whopper.

Once a Community Note was slapped on Wortman's original tweet directing readers to the Snopes article debunking his initial claim, Wortman of course deleted his tweet and posted a retraction and apology for having misled his followers.

Ahahahaha, just kidding. Instead, he doubled down.

I’ve seen the ‘fact checks’ on how these guys were burning empty boxes. And no, I don’t see any reason to delete the tweet because these guys are still banning books and would clearly gladly set them on fire. They’re so enthused here it’s clearly what they’re imagining. — Andrew—Author of America Rises Newsletter—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 19, 2023

The man is a mind reader! It's remarkable!

You see although his claim had been debunked by Snopes citing participants in the event the video was taken from, the claim is still valid because really it's the sort of thing Republicans WANT to do so his post was spiritually factual if not ... actually factual.

Great reasoning.

‘I lied, but you all believe my lie or at least my lie fits in with your confirmation biases, so I’m leaving my lie up with no retraction.’ pic.twitter.com/TyjPdBF3o3 — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) September 19, 2023

So truth doesn’t matter…so who is the fascist again? Yeah, let’s hear YOUR excuses now. The left is on a run to see which candidate can get to the bottom first and America is taking note. — Brian Gray (@Dorian333333) September 19, 2023

Placing restrictions on sexually explicit books is not banning. — Lois Lane (@LoisLan01074236) September 19, 2023

But don't expect a retraction from Wortman anytime soon, many of his fans are A-Okay with this sort of thing because they can see the darkness that lurks in the hearts of (Republican) men.

Symbolism



We see their point



Just like when we see the nasty symbols directed at our leaders



We get their points too



It’s about the people who do this crap and if someday they will step up and actually do their craziness



Wait and see — r aitcheson (@aitcheson_r) September 19, 2023

Keep fighting Andrew !! — AbortWhiteBabies (@ElowyEver) September 19, 2023

We won't hold our breath for the 'misinformation police' organizations to step in and scold Wortman. Somehow it's not misinformation when people like Wortman do this sort of thing, presumably because he 'started an important conversation' or some such claptrap.

***

