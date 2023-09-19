AFT Pres. Randi Weingarten wants to spend YOUR money paying auto workers now too

As most of you are aware, Randi Weingarten is the President of the American Federation of Teachers. She is also most certainly NOT an expert on economics, but nonetheless, she has thoughts on whether it's appropriate for the US Government to subsidize auto companies paying out a 40% increase in pay for their union staff if the outrageous demands being made by the UAW lead to American auto manufacturers being uncompetitive on the broader market.

Unsurprisingly, she's all for it!

AFT’s @rweingarten on her support of taxpayers subsidizing a 40 percent pay hike for autoworkers: “The government has been subsidizing the oil and gas industry for years” pic.twitter.com/FzpUagOlh5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2023

After the stellar job her union has done in enacting their base mission of teaching America's children it makes perfect sense that Weingarten feels she has the time and energy to wade into other areas of interest and try to perfect them too.

Last I checked Weingarten wasn’t a financial advisor or economic expert. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 19, 2023

Wait a minute, shouldn’t Randi want them to close, (like the schools) because of climate change and all the green new deal bs? — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 19, 2023

Wait she’s not advocating shutting the factories like she advocated shutting the schools? — Mötley Jëw (@jewmeini) September 19, 2023

I've seen this woman interviewed on Ukraine and now the UAW. What does she do? I thought she was the teachers union head? https://t.co/ihjUQ3pqBe — Gringo Texan 🤠 (@away14375) September 19, 2023

Funny that the president of the teachers union is just an open democrat activist at this point — Django Unchained (@TheDisSilent2A) September 19, 2023

The American educational system has already shown itself to be non-competitive with the educational systems of other major nations largely thanks to the machinations of the Democratic Party operatives that run the Teacher's Unions, so letting teachers' union leaders wander in to start meddling in other areas seems like a terrible plan. But given the current occupant of the White House, we wouldn't be surprised if Joe Biden puts 'ol Randi on a special task force to enact this insane scheme. Anything to keep her in the spotlight and keep those union dollars (and votes) flowing towards the Democratic Party.

