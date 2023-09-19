AFT Pres. Randi Weingarten wants to spend YOUR money paying auto workers now too

WHY let the dogs out? Canine cosplayers invade Berlin and we got nothin'
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:20 PM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

As most of you are aware, Randi Weingarten is the President of the American Federation of Teachers. She is also most certainly NOT an expert on economics, but nonetheless, she has thoughts on whether it's appropriate for the US Government to subsidize auto companies paying out a 40% increase in pay for their union staff if the outrageous demands being made by the UAW lead to American auto manufacturers being uncompetitive on the broader market.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, she's all for it!

After the stellar job her union has done in enacting their base mission of teaching America's children it makes perfect sense that Weingarten feels she has the time and energy to wade into other areas of interest and try to perfect them too.

The American educational system has already shown itself to be non-competitive with the educational systems of other major nations largely thanks to the machinations of the Democratic Party operatives that run the Teacher's Unions, so letting teachers' union leaders wander in to start meddling in other areas seems like a terrible plan. But given the current occupant of the White House, we wouldn't be surprised if Joe Biden puts 'ol Randi on a special task force to enact this insane scheme. Anything to keep her in the spotlight and keep those union dollars (and votes) flowing towards the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

***

