Empire State Building and I Heart Radio team up to remind you to get vaccinated for COVID again ... again

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:43 AM on September 18, 2023
Meme

To celebrate the existence of yet another COVID vaccine and to remind everyone they are true and devout followers of The Science™, the Empire State Building has teamed up with I Heart Radio to remind everybody that it's once again time to get vaccinated for COVID.

Again. Or is that AGAIN? Hrm.

It's unclear WHY these colors indicate the vaccine but they're apparently meant to remind us that yes, COVID is back. Again. Or at least some people would REALLY like you to be worried about COVID again, despite it apparently being largely indistinguishable from the common cold or allergies at this point to medical practitioners.

After over two and a half years of this rigamarole, we are once again reminded that outside of some fringe nutters people are over it.

Sam J.
Maybe it's time for the Empire State Building to get back to doing what it does best, being a building, and for I Heart Radio to get back to what it does best ... although just exactly what I Heart Radio does best is hard to pinpoint, to be honest.

***

Tags: VACCINE COVID

