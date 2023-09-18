Empire State Building and I Heart Radio team up to remind you to get vaccinated for COVID again ... again

To celebrate the existence of yet another COVID vaccine and to remind everyone they are true and devout followers of The Science™, the Empire State Building has teamed up with I Heart Radio to remind everybody that it's once again time to get vaccinated for COVID.

Again. Or is that AGAIN? Hrm.

Blue and cyan tonight in partnership with @iheartradio in honor of a new vaccine pic.twitter.com/OmKe8oNl7N — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 16, 2023

It's unclear WHY these colors indicate the vaccine but they're apparently meant to remind us that yes, COVID is back. Again. Or at least some people would REALLY like you to be worried about COVID again, despite it apparently being largely indistinguishable from the common cold or allergies at this point to medical practitioners.

Doctors say they're finding it increasingly difficult to distinguish Covid from allergies or the common cold, even as hospitalizations tick up. https://t.co/lTewwXd1Pj — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2023

After over two and a half years of this rigamarole, we are once again reminded that outside of some fringe nutters people are over it.

Oh look, a temple for the cultists to worship. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 17, 2023

Ah, iheartradio, the media group who has neutered and homogenized music to the point of being elevator music with no significance since the early 2000s. — Ysrthgrathe (@Ysrthgrathe42) September 17, 2023

I’ve never not wanted a vaccine more in my life. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 17, 2023

I feel like an idiot NOT knowing the proper colors to honor vaccines with is blue and cyan. — Quincey Price (@Quintzy) September 17, 2023

Maybe it's time for the Empire State Building to get back to doing what it does best, being a building, and for I Heart Radio to get back to what it does best ... although just exactly what I Heart Radio does best is hard to pinpoint, to be honest.

